Jaguars training camp 2023: Defense wins the day

After taking Tuesday off, your Jacksonville Jaguars continued training camp practice this morning. The team now looks to begin preparations for Saturday’s preseason opener versus the Dallas Cowboys.

Coach Pederson previously confirmed that the majority of starters will likely play at least a few series in the first preseason game.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson says starters will play a series or two in preseason game Saturday at Cowboys — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) August 7, 2023

Former Jaguars coach Tom Coughlin was also in attendance today:

Former #Jaguars coach Tom Coughlin at practice today with Jay Fund crew, including 16-year-old cancer patient Samantha Macaulay and 12-year-old patient Micah Gunnerson and their families. pic.twitter.com/GN7OKBpN12 — Eugene Frenette (@GeneFrenette) August 9, 2023

Practice Takeaways:

The team shed their pads today, with a lighter day physically. The starting offense initially began the day working on the far field against air (no defense), then later joined the first team defense. With that said:

● Trevor Lawrence had another sharp day, highlighted by a deep touchdown to Jacob Harris in 7-on-7s. Both Andre Cisco and Darious Williams were in coverage (seemingly a busted coverage somewhere).

● Chris Claybrooks had what may have been one of the best interceptions of camp, bringing the ball in one-handed. It came on a long, sideline pass thrown by CJ Beathard (really hoping the team releases that video).

● DaVon Hamilton had a great (no-pads) day with multiple interior pressures and a near interception of Lawrence in the backfield. Lawrence was attempting to dump the ball off to Travis Etienne.

● Tim Jones committed a tough drop on a deep, wide-open, would-be touchdown. He later followed that up with another uncontested drop. Tough day for Jones.

● Josh Pederson wrapped the day up with a touchdown catch of his own.

Injury Report Updates:

● Tyson Campbell (concussion) returned to practice in an orange/non-contact jersey as he makes his way through the protocol.

● Tyler Shatley (abnormal heartbeat) is out versus the Cowboys with no set return timeline.

● Anton Harrison (shoulder) is good to go and will play against the Cowboys.

Special Teams:

● Brandon McManus made a 50-yard field goal (against a rush) that would have likely been good from 60-62 yards out.

Depth Chart Items of Note:

Doug explains that Tyler Shatley (heart issue) would've been slated as starter at LG. Blake Hance has "earned the right" to be listed as starter w/ Shatley out. Raves about his versatility.



Doesn't expect there to be enough reps for Walker Little to play LG vs #Cowboys.



(1/2) — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) August 9, 2023

Little will start at LT. Cam Robinson will also see reps at LT.



Cooper Hodges exclusively focusing on RG right now, but "we'll see... when the lights come on" how he, other rookies handle workload#Jaguars | #DUUUVAL — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) August 9, 2023

Added that Anton Harrison will likely get a little more run, it’s his first NFL game. Harrison has been progressing well with a right shoulder injury and is ready to go. https://t.co/Ru3uvKQZDX — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) August 9, 2023

I also thought this was a pretty nice nugget dropped by Jaguars defensive line coach Brentson Buckner that seemed to be missed by many.

Jags DL coach Brentson Buckner told me @jaguars had 29 missed sacks last year - “we didn’t have a rushing problem, we had a get-the-quarterback-on-the-ground problem”



He thinks DL/OLB group is athletic, but group in middle pushing pocket should help overall#jaguars #DUUUVAL — J.P. Shadrick (@jpshadrick) August 7, 2023

The team will be back for practice tomorrow morning, kicking off at 8:35 am.

For the full Jaguars training camp schedule click here. It may have gone under the radar to many fans, but the team has added an additional, open-to-the-public training camp practice on Tuesday, August 15th at noon! Don't forget to reserve your free spot(s) and grab your free parking permits beforehand!

