Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Jacksonville Jaguars fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Three days remain until the Jaguars face the Cowboys on Saturday at 5 pm in preseason Week 1. Doug Pederson spoke with NFL Media last Saturday about how much time his starters would see:

I’m a big believer in the starters playing. I really feel like they need to feel that energy that comes with starting a football game. I did it last year with the guys and I anticipate right now him getting maybe a series or two.

Trevor Lawrence told media:

I think it’s valuable to get some reps, especially when you’ve got a few new pieces, get some live game reps where it is full speed, it’s full contact, there’s something on the line. That’s valuable. Who knows how much that will be, but whatever it is, I’ll be ready.

With most Jaguars healthy and expected to play in three days, what is your current confidence level in the team? And which new player are you most excited to watch?

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/6COJP2/">Please take our survey</a>

Tell us more in the comment section!