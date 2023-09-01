Tweets of the week: Bortles is working construction and rippin’ cigs, a Jaguars throwback, and more

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Owner Shad Khan made statements about the recent shooting in Jacksonville:
August 27, 2023
August 27, 2023
Rookie running back Tank Bigsby celebrated a birthday and led all running backs during the preseason:
Bring in the birthday! @FISGlobal | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/4xyzcoEi8R— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) August 30, 2023
#Jaguars Tank Bigsby led all RBs this preseason with 5 runs of 10+ runs.— Daniel Griffis (@DanDGriffis) August 29, 2023
Bigsby finished with 28 attempts for 159 yards, 83 of those after contact.pic.twitter.com/QwXvIoHwpf
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey joined the Punch Line Podcast and named the top four toughest quarterbacks he’s faced:
Toughest QBs Marlon Humphrey has faced:— Punch Line Podcast (@punchlinepod44) August 30, 2023
1. Patrick Mahomes
2. Big Ben
3. Joe Burrow
4. Trevor Lawrence
Snub: Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/X3Wbkm81jY
Former Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles is currently working in construction and rippin’ cigs:
AN EVERY DAY MAN: Former Jacksonville #Jaguars first round pick quarterback Blake Bortles, who recently retired, has joined the construction crew that is BUILDING his own house because he is SO BORED in retirement.— MLFootball (@_MLFootball) August 30, 2023
“He's building a house in Florida and he's so bored he asked to… pic.twitter.com/yYV9wL6P8H
Bonus, his response:
I contain multitudes.— Blake Bortles (@BlakeBortlesUCF) August 30, 2023
Our QB1, Trevor Lawrence:
#Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence cracks top 30 on ESPN’s Top 100 players list. He’s listed as the 7th best QB in the league here. https://t.co/MvpJJf4oUE— Juston W. Lewis (@JustonLewis_) August 31, 2023
16 is one of them ones. #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/WyBl9f5oZg— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) August 29, 2023
Head coach Doug Pederson on having to cut his son, tight end Josh Pederson:
https://t.co/iynSZOXJ9g pic.twitter.com/OC84x9YIWJ— Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) August 30, 2023
Zay Jones on fellow wide receiver Elijah Cooks:
It’s 4 PM. @SanJoseStateFB’s WR Elijah Cooks has made the #Jaguars initial 53-man roster.— Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) August 29, 2023
“He greeted me with a big smile [this morning]”
When did Zay Jones & the #Jaguars WRs realize what they had in Cooks? ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Twyi1lWQ48
A throwback, quarterback Mark Brunell stiff-arming Kevin Greene to the turf:
Remembering that time Mark Brunell stiff-armed Kevin Greene to the turf pic.twitter.com/TZGZ1ApRNG— Steve Palazzolo (@PFF_Steve) August 29, 2023
Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky on Trevor Lawrence and Calvin Ridley:
QB + WR duo— Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) August 29, 2023
How do you know the QB trusts the WR?
When does the ball leave his hand!!?!?
Clip 3 is pretty nuts@Jaguars #nfllive pic.twitter.com/BtkkPcQyzK
Jeremiah Ledbetter was the highest-graded Run-Defender this preseason per PFF:
Jeremiah Ledbetter was the highest graded Run-Defender this preseason per @PFF. #Jaguars— Daniel Griffis (@DanDGriffis) August 29, 2023
Ledbetter also collected 7 pressures and 2 sacks as a pass rusher.pic.twitter.com/9BErzWB6g9
Quarterback Nathan Rourke’s play during the Dallas Cowboys game was the top play from the preseason:
Your top 5 plays from #NFLPreseason— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 31, 2023
Which one was your favorite? (via @NFLTotalAccess) pic.twitter.com/UkpQj0X4Hw
First Things First’s Nick Wright shared his AFC South prediction:
.@getnickwright breaks down his AFC South predictions— First Things First (@FTFonFS1) August 30, 2023
1. Jaguars
2. Titans
3. Colts
4. Texans pic.twitter.com/cqMJec5SMJ
Not following us on social media? You can find us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads.
Loading comments...