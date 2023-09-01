 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tweets of the week: Bortles is working construction and rippin’ cigs, a Jaguars throwback, and more

A roundup of Jaguars highlights, hype, and more from Twitter this week

By Caitlin Connor
Jacksonville Jaguars v Miami Dolphins Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Owner Shad Khan made statements about the recent shooting in Jacksonville:

Rookie running back Tank Bigsby celebrated a birthday and led all running backs during the preseason:

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey joined the Punch Line Podcast and named the top four toughest quarterbacks he’s faced:

Former Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles is currently working in construction and rippin’ cigs:

Bonus, his response:

Our QB1, Trevor Lawrence:

Head coach Doug Pederson on having to cut his son, tight end Josh Pederson:

Zay Jones on fellow wide receiver Elijah Cooks:

A throwback, quarterback Mark Brunell stiff-arming Kevin Greene to the turf:

Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky on Trevor Lawrence and Calvin Ridley:

Jeremiah Ledbetter was the highest-graded Run-Defender this preseason per PFF:

Quarterback Nathan Rourke’s play during the Dallas Cowboys game was the top play from the preseason:

First Things First’s Nick Wright shared his AFC South prediction:

