Jaguars vs. Colts: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, radio and more

The Jacksonville Jaguars open their 2023 season against their AFC South Rival Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Field in Indiana. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. EST on Sunday and the game will be carried on FOX 30 locally.

Both teams enter the 2023 season with wildly different expectations. The Indianapolis Colts are in a bit of a state of flux, with starting quarterback Anthony Richardson making his debut, while the Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to get down to business and a push to a repeat as AFC South division winners right out of the gate.

The Jaguars are led once again by quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is coming off a sensational 2022 season with a playoff push, with the hopes to not only repeat the success of last season, but build on it and become a cornerstone quarterback in the AFC picture for years to come.

On the Colts side, they’re dealing with a tough rebuild and a bit of inner turmoil and contract disputes, but as mentioned Anthony Richardson will be making his debut and looking to fill Colts fans with hope for the future.

How to watch Jaguars vs. Colts

Live Stream: FOX 30 (Local) and Jaguars TV Networks

Radio Broadcast: WJXL 1010AM/92.5 FM and Jaguars Radio Networks

When: Sunday, Sep. 10, 1:00 PM

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium

Odds: Jaguars are 4.5-point favorites, per DraftKings Sportsbook

Enemy SB Nation Site: Stampede Blue