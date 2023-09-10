Jaguars vs Colts: Final score, recap, highlights, and injuries

The Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Indianapolis Colts 31-21 at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday to start the season 1-0. The Jaguars will host the defending champion Chiefs (0-1) next week in a rematch of last year’s Divisional Round matchup.

Quick recap

The Jaguars seemed like they didn’t learn any lessons from last year -- they again started slow and let the Colts go up 21-17 at the end of the third quarter following an ugly turnover by Trevor Lawrence (below). Fortunately, Tank Bigsby and Travis Etienne both found the endzone in the final quarter and Jacksonville ultimately took care of business in Week 1.

Lawrence finished 24-for-32 for 241 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, and Calvin Ridley had a strong Jags debut with 8 catches for 101 yards and a score.

Biggest play

According to rbsdm.com, the biggest play of the game by both Expected Points Added (EPA) and Win Probability was a Lawrence fumble in the second quarter. The ball was knocked out as he was throwing, and though Bigsby recovered the fumble, he let it up himself. The caption from the NFL’s tweet says it all.

Best highlight

Calvin Ridley caught his first touchdown as a Jaguar -- watch it here!

Key stat (traditional)

Josh Allen led the team in solo tackles (8), tackles for loss (3) and sacks (3).

Key stat (advanced)

The Colts averaged a brutal -0.76 EPA per rush attempt with a 17% success rate.

Full highlights

You can watch the top plays of Week 1 on the Jaguars’ YouTube channel here.

Notable injuries

Gregory Junior was ruled out of the game in the second quarter with a hamstring injury. Brandon Scherff went down on the second half’s opening drive but returned later in the third quarter.

One lingering question

How big of a concern is the offensive line? I think the protection up front had a lot to do with the Jaguars not trying to take advantage of the Colts’ lacking corner depth more often.

What are your thoughts on today’s game, Jaguars fans? Let us know in the comments!