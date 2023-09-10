Jaguars vs Colts: Final injury report and Week 1 inactives

Just a few hours remain until the Jacksonville Jaguars kick off against the Indianapolis Colts to start the season. Both teams have released their final injury reports and announced inactive players.

Jaguars inactives:

Doug Pederson provided an injury update on Wednesday:

“Antonio [Johnson] is still kind of a week or two away, he’s still a little further away. I don’t anticipate him doing much in practice. Foley [Fatukasi] is back, he had a nice workout on Monday and feels good. We’ll get him incorporated back in practice. Tyler [Lacy] is another one that we’re going to get him back out there and see where he’s at and just monitor him through the first half of practice.”

Fatukasi was a full practice participant all week and his presence will be appreciated with DaVon Hamilton (back) on injured reserve. Lacy made it onto the practice fields for a bit but was ultimately ruled out for Sunday’s contest along with Johnson. The pair of rookies will hope to make their regular season debut next week.

Parker Washington, Elijah Cooks, and Christian Braswell are first-year players who will be healthy inactives. JaMycal Hasty, Jacksonville’s second-leading back last year, was a surprise here. Third-round rookie Tank Bigsby is the new No. 2 but it appears D’Ernest Johnson may have beaten out Hasty for the third spot on the depth chart.

Colts inactives:

Running back Zack Moss was a game-time decision after being limited in practice all week due to a forearm injury he sustained during training camp. Deon Jackson is expected to start with Jonathan Taylor (pissed at ownership) unavailable.

Pro Bowl linebacker Shaquille Leonard, who missed both games against Jacksonville last year, practiced in full this week and was cleared from concussion protocol. There’s a slight chance he’ll be on a pitch count.

Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (forearm) popped up on the injury report on Friday but is expected to be 100%. Rookie cornerback Julius Brents (personal) also appeared on Friday’s list and he will be out for Week 1, leaving Indianapolis’ depth at cornerback even more worrisome.

Adetomiwa Adebawore, Ryan Hayes, Isaiah Land, and Will Mallory are first-year healthy inactives. Third-year and third-string quarterback Sam Ehlinger is also a healthy scratch.

View this week’s full injury report for both teams at Jaguars.com/team/injury-report.