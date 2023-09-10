 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

VIDEO: Calvin Ridley scores his first touchdown as a Jaguar

This week’s top Jaguars highlight comes courtesy of its new star player

By Gus Logue
/ new
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Calvin Ridley, ladies and gentlemen.

Here are three more big highlights from today’s game between the Jaguars and Colts.

In This Stream

Jaguars vs. Colts: Everything you need to know for Week 1

View all 21 stories

More From Big Cat Country

Loading comments...