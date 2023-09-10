Jaguars vs Colts: Live blog and open thread for Week 1

The Jacksonville Jaguars visit the Indianapolis Colts in week 1 of the 2023 NFL regular season on Sunday, September 10 at 1 p.m. EST. Find out how to watch/listen to the game here.
Inactive players announced
#JAXvsIND Inactives pic.twitter.com/fIo6QRfMuU— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) September 10, 2023
Our inactives for #JAXvsIND. pic.twitter.com/d8S2QifiZi— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 10, 2023
Find more information about each team’s inactives and injuries here.
Week 1 uniform game is here...
Week 1 pic.twitter.com/lB3QtirRBK— Jags Equipment (@JagsEquip) September 10, 2023
First quarter - Mid-quarter recap
Two words: Calvin Ridley
Boom! Trevor Lawrence to Calvin Ridley for a 7-0 lead.
Defense forced two straight three-and-outs to start. Offense settled down on the second drive. Trevor showing poise. Let’s keep the peddle on the metal.
Ain’t this what they been waiting for?@CalvinRidley1 | @Trevorlawrencee pic.twitter.com/Jx68yWAg29— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) September 10, 2023
First quarter/beginning of second quarter recap
Colts answer quickly.
Score tied 7-7. The game plan has been very conservative for the Colts, but the Jaguars having issues containing Anthony Richardson and the zone read. We’ll see if they can adjust.
Injury update
Gregory Junior out with a hamstring...
Injury Update for the @Jaguars CB Gregory Junior has been ruled out with a hamstring injury— Kainani Stevens (@KainaniStevens) September 10, 2023
Loading comments...