Jaguars vs Colts: Live blog and open thread for Week 1

The Jacksonville Jaguars visit the Indianapolis Colts in week 1 of the 2023 NFL regular season on Sunday, September 10 at 1 p.m. EST. Find out how to watch/listen to the game here.

Inactive players announced

Find more information about each team’s inactives and injuries here.

Week 1 uniform game is here...

First quarter - Mid-quarter recap

Two words: Calvin Ridley

Boom! Trevor Lawrence to Calvin Ridley for a 7-0 lead.

Defense forced two straight three-and-outs to start. Offense settled down on the second drive. Trevor showing poise. Let’s keep the peddle on the metal.

First quarter/beginning of second quarter recap

Colts answer quickly.

Score tied 7-7. The game plan has been very conservative for the Colts, but the Jaguars having issues containing Anthony Richardson and the zone read. We’ll see if they can adjust.

Injury update

Gregory Junior out with a hamstring...