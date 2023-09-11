Monday Night Football picks and open thread for Week 1

Monday Night Football kicks off tonight at 8:15 p.m. ET as the New York Jets host the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. The Bills are 2-point favorites, according to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the total is set at 45.5 points.

This AFC East matchup could have serious implications down the line, as both of these New York teams have high hopes for not just a playoff berth but a Super Bowl run. The winner of tonight’s game will have a nice jump start in their highly competitive division and conference.

The Aaron Rodgers experiment will be the main Jets storyline to follow tonight. Will the four-time MVP establish immediate chemistry with 2022 OPOY Garrett Wilson, or could play calling and pass protection make the Jets start slower than they hope?

And for the Bills, what version of Josh Allen will we see? The flame-throwing world-beater we saw last year before his Week 9 elbow injury, or the second-guessing turnover machine that returned following that injury?

This is now an open thread for the game. Let us know your MNF thoughts in the comments below!