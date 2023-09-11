Chiefs-Jaguars odds: Jaguars open Week 2 as 2.5-point underdogs to Kansas City

The Jacksonville Jaguars picked up a big divisional win on the road against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday 31-21, however they head back home to TIAA Bank Field as home underdogs. The Kansas City Chiefs, who lost their season opener to the Detroit Lions, opened as 2.5 point favorites as they get ready to head to Jacksonville.

The Jaguars are currently +120 on the money line.

Despite opening the season on a disappointing loss, the Chiefs have had success against the Jaguars the past few seasons, albeit most of those were while the team was extremely down bad. Last season the Jaguars lost to the Chiefs twice, but both games were at least competitive for the majority of the duration.

The Chiefs are still dealing with some issues, such as the Chris Jones contract hold out and the injury to star tight end Travis Kelce, who missed last week.

