Jaguars vs. Chiefs: Everything you need to know for Week 2

Welcome to Week 2!

The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0) will take on the Kansas City Chiefs (0-1) at 1:00 p.m. EST on Sunday, September 17th at EverBank Stadium. The Jags are 3-point favorites/underdogs, according to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the total is set at 51 points.

This week’s biggest storyline is the return of DT Chris Jones and TE Travis Kelce for the Chiefs. Calvin Ridley had a sparking Jaguars debut in Week 1 against the Colts, but Kansas City’s superstars could be making their first starts of the season in Jacksonville.

Jones, a four-time All-Pro, held out of training camp and the season opener -- but he agreed to a new contract on Monday. Kelce, a seven-time All-Pro, suffered a hyperextended knee and deep bone bruise last Tuesday -- but ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said on Saturday the Chiefs are “optimistic” and “pretty hopeful” for a Week 2 return (h/t Bleacher Report).

The Jaguars are 0-7 against the Chiefs since 2009, including Week 10 and the Divisional Round last season. Doug Pederson is 0-3 in his career against Andy Reid. Trevor Lawrence is 0-2 against Patrick Mahomes.

Can Jacksonville flip the script and send K.C. to 0-2 on the season?

