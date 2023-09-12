NFL power rankings: Where do the Jaguars stand entering Week 2?

To get a feel for how the Jacksonville Jaguars are viewed around the league, here’s a look at national media power rankings going into Week 2 of the 2023 season.

CBS Sports: 3

From Pete Prisco (our king):

Even on a day when they didn’t look great on offense, they scored 31 points. That’s the sign of a special unit. They have to be better this week against the Chiefs.

The Athletic: 5

From Bo Wulf:

Everyone who has money on the Jaguars winning the AFC South can go ahead and budget those winnings now. New Jacksonville wide receiver Calvin Ridley had seven catches for 92 yards and a touchdown in the first half. Old(-ish) Jacksonville edge rusher Josh Allen had three sacks and 10 tackles.

Pro Football Talk: 7

From Mike Florio:

It was closer than it should have been against an overmatched Colts team.

NFL.com: 7

From Eric Edholm:

Early mistakes put the Jaguars in a hole against the Colts, but it says something that the team could coolly move ahead late with some offensive flourishes and win comfortably enough on the road. Calvin Ridley is the real deal, as he and Trevor Lawrence looked like a perfect match in their first regular-season outing together. The early returns for Tank Bigsby were less encouraging. His go-ahead TD in the fourth quarter put the Jags ahead for good, but the rookie dropped a pass that became a pick in the second quarter and he lacked awareness on a bizarre play that led to a Colts defensive TD. Doug Pederson has trusted the third-round pick to this point, but Bigsby needs to tighten things up.

USA Today: 7

From Nate Davis:

Trevor Lawrence’s four-game winning streak against AFC South foes is a team record for a quarterback. Certainly helps to have WR Calvin Ridley, fresh off his first 100-yard receiving day in nearly three years.

ESPN: 8

The Ringer: 9

Bleacher Report: 9

Fox Sports: 10

From David Helman:

Credit the Jags for not panicking when they found themselves trailing late to the lowly Colts. It would have been a Very Jags Thing to do had they melted down, but they instead outscored Indy, 14-0, in the fourth quarter to put things on ice. Trevor Lawrence to Calvin Ridley looks like it’s going to be one of the most fun connections in the NFL.

Yahoo Sports: 11

Sharp Football Analysis: 12

From Raymond Summerlin:

The Jaguars ended up winning by 10 points, but their game against the Colts was much closer than that score indicates. Jacksonville was trailing at one point in the fourth quarter. The defense did stifle Indy’s rushing attack, but they gave up big plays in the passing game to a team expected to struggle in that area. They won, and no one else in the division looks like an actual threat given how Ryan Tannehill played, but it was not the most promising opener.

The Jaguars got a top-3 spot in leaguewide power rankings for the first time... ever?

The other 10 media outlets ranked Jacksonville between 5-12. Opinions on the Jags didn’t change much after Week 1, but there's a good chance they climb or fall hard after their Week 2 bout against the Chiefs.

You can only respect Pete trying to get ahead of the hype train.

Where would you rank the team heading into Week 2, Jaguars fans? Let us know in the comments!