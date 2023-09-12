Jaguars Podcast: Week 1 review, game balls, and red zone improvement

Check out Episode 51 of the JaguarReport Podcast, hosted by Gus Logue and John Shipley.

John and I discussed the Jaguars’ 31-21 win over the Colts in Week 1. To me, the key to the victory was Jacksonville’s red zone offense.

The Jaguars ranked a middling 17th in percentage of red zone drives that resulted in a touchdown last year. Through the first season-and-a-half of Trevor Lawrence’s career, the team struggled to cross the pylon consistently.

On Sunday against the Colts, Jacksonville had three drives that reached the red zone and scored all three times. Trevor Lawrence connected with Calvin Ridley on his first touchdown as a Jaguar, then with Zay Jones on a gorgeous sideline snag. And Tank Bigsby bounced back from two ugly turnovers to literally push Jacksonville to the goal line and then into the endzone.

Bisby’s two red zone rushes were exactly what Jaguars brass was envisioning when it drafted him 88th overall in April. And Lawrence’s confidence in scoring situations paired with his steadiness between the 20s is a scary sight for the league.

John and I also handed out game balls and foreshadowed key Week 2 matchups (more on that will be in Friday’s episode). Thanks for listening!