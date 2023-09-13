This week in Jaguars history: Jimmy Smith’s record-setting game and more

September 10, 2000: Jimmy Smith had a record-setting game against the Baltimore Ravens. Smith recorded 291 receiving yards, the most in Jaguars franchise history, the fifth-highest in the NFL, and the most by a Ravens opponent. It was also Smith’s first three-touchdown game. Along with this, Smith made Ravens’ history by holding the first, seventh, and eighth-ranked games for receiving yards by an opponent.

The Jaguars lost 36 - 39.

September 10, 2002: Big John Henderson in partnership with the Jacksonville Jaguars Foundation, helped kick off the 2002-2003 Playbooks reading initiative at the Regency Square Branch of the Jacksonville Public Library. Henderson along with Delores Barr Weaver, Jaxson De Ville, and members of the roar were in attendance to speak on the importance of reading.

“If it weren’t for reading, I wouldn’t be able to do my job, which is to play football,” stated Henderson. “The playbook I have to read is about 5 inches thick and I have to learn our plays plus the other teams’ plays, so I can do my job the best I can. That’s just one of the reasons that reading is important,”

September 11, 2000: Fernando Bryant was the first recipient of the Jacksonville Jaguars-Robert W. Baird Community Leader Award. The award was presented monthly to the Jaguars player who demonstrated “exemplary community involvement.” A $500 donation was made to Jacksonville’s Hubbard House in Bryant’s name. Bryant was a regular volunteer at Hubbard House.

September 11, 2007: John Broussard was nominated for Diet Pepsi Rookie of the Week.

September 11, 2022: The Jaguars lose to the Washington Commanders 22 - 28

September 12, 2002: Jason Craft and the Jaguars Foundation teamed up with Jax Reads! to promote reading. In addition to Craft being the Jaguars’ representative to promote the initiative, the Jaguars Foundation donated a $2,000 grant to the Jacksonville Public Library Foundation in of support Jax Reads! The first book chosen was “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee.

Chris Hanson was named the September honoree for the Jaguars/Morgan Stanley Community Leader Award. A $500 donation was made in Hanson’s name to the Jacksonville-based organization, Community Asthma Partnership.

September 12, 2003: Marcus Stroud partnered with the Prostate Cancer Education Council and Baptist Cancer Institute to become a spokesperson for the council.

“When I was approached to be a spokesman for the program, I didn’t know a lot about prostate cancer. But when I learned that over 30,000 men will die from this disease this year and that African-American men were at higher risk of getting it and dying from it, I knew right then that I wanted to be involved,” - Marcus Stroud

September 12, 2005: Jaguars fans made donations at the stadium prior to the Seattle Seahawks game for victims of Hurricane Katrina that totaled $154,080.

September 12, 2008: Jack Del Rio established a Leadership Council composed of Fred Taylor, David Garrard, Daryl Smith, Paul Spicer, Rashean Mathis, Mike Peterson, Brad Meester, Tony Pashos, Maurice Jones-Drew, Marcedes Lewis, and Montell Owens.

September 12, 2010: The Jaguars had their warmest kickoff to date. The temperature was 90 degrees at kickoff. They beat the Denver Broncos 24 - 17.

September 12, 2021: The Jaguars lose to the Houston Texans 21 - 37.

September 13, 2014: Everbank and Donovin Darius teamed up to host three hundred girls between the ages of 9 - 16 for D.A.R.E. to Dream Life Camp at Everbank Field to promote financial literacy.

September 13, 2017: After a career-high and franchise record-setting four sacks against the Houston Texans, Calais Campbell was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Fred Taylor, Jimmy Smith, and Tony Boselli were nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2018.

September 13, 2019: In addition to Fred Taylor, Jimmy Smith, and Tony Boselli, Maurice Jones-Drew was named a modern-era nominee for the 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

September 13, 2020: The Jaguars beat the Indianapolis Colts 27 - 20.

September 14, 2004: Ernest Wilford was named one of five finalists for the Levitra Play of the Week and one of five finalists for Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week after his game-winning touchdown.

Ephraim Salaam was named the September honoree for the Jaguars/Morgan Stanley Community Leader Award. A $500 donation was made to Salaam’s EMS Foundation.

September 14, 2010: Daryl Smith was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week. During the Jaguars game against the Denver Broncos, Smith recorded 11 tackles, and one interception, and contributed a forced fumble, one pass defensed, and one quarterback hit.

September 14, 2014: The Jaguars lose to Washington 10 - 41.

September 15, 1998: Reggie Barlow was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Barlow made Jacksonville Jaguars franchise history during the team’s victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. Barlow returned a punt 85 yards for a touchdown, the first punt returned for a touchdown in team history. His three punt returns for 134 yards were also a new team record.

September 15, 2019: The Jaguars lose to the Texans 12 - 13.

September 16, 2002: An announcement was made that Wali Rainer would collaborate with the NFL, the Lombardi Cancer Center, and Baptist Medical Center to become a spokesman for The Prostate Cancer Education Council.

“When I was approached to be a spokesman for the program, I thought it was kind of a coincidence because I had told my dad that he needs to be checked out for it a week before I was asked to get involved in the program,” - Wali Rainer

September 16, 2018: The Jaguars beat the New England Patriots 31 - 20.

