Jaguars Reacts Survey: How worried are you about Chris Jones in Week 2?

Chris Jones is a defensive tackle for the Kansas City Chiefs. He has earned four consecutive Pro Bowl invitations and four total All-Pro selections in his career. Since Jones was drafted 37th overall in 2016, he ranks fourth at his position in both quarterback hits and sacks behind only Aaron Donald, DeForest Buckner, and Fletcher Cox. Jones ranks first in both categories since 2019, his first season starting at least 12 games.

After Jacksonville’s interior offensive line got beat up by Buckner and Grover Stewart in Week 1, they’ll be facing one of the most dominant defenders of his generation in Jones in Week 2. How concerned are you about this matchup?

We also want to know which team phase you see as the key to victory against the Chiefs, and on a larger scale, whether you’re confident in the Jaguars going forward.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/LIDQQ4/">Please take our survey</a>

