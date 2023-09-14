News around the AFC South: Jaguars stadium renovation update, Richardson nominated for NFL Rookie of the Week, and more

Outside linebacker, Josh Allen recorded a new career-high three sacks during Sunday’s season opener against division rivals, the Indianapolis Colts. In addition to his three sacks, Allen also registered ten tackles, coming in second for the team behind the NFL’s back-to-back tackle leader, linebacker Foye Oluokun, who recorded twelve tackles.

According to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats, quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw three out of eight “improbable completions” during Week 1, making him number one in the rankings. Lawrence’s 18-yard touchdown to wide receiver Zay Jones was his toughest and fourth overall with a 20.5% probability of completion.

Watch Trevor Lawrence's four most improbable completions from the @Jaguars Week 1 win over the Colts! @Trevorlawrencee | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/hPdWTK4kGa — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 12, 2023

One of my favorite parts of the season, Sounds of the Game is back! The Jaguars media team released the first episode of the season Tuesday night. The video shows the Jaguars in Indianapolis battling against the Colts. With a runtime of 16:02, it’s well worth a watch and re-watch. You can find it here.

Sources close to the renovation told Action News Jax’s Ben Becker that the Jaguars and the City of Jacksonville held their first meeting on Wednesday to begin negotiations on the Stadium renovation. In addition to OGC’s assigned attorney John Sawyer and the lead negotiator from Sidley Austin law firm, it is expected for the city to be represented by Interim CFO Mike Weinstein.

In case you missed it: Jaguars Football Coming To Disney+

“While the Jaguars’ October 1st, week four game against the Atlanta Falcons will be televised on ESPN, there will also be a simultaneous, alternate, Toy Story-themed broadcast taking place on Disney+, ESPN+, and on mobile with NFL+.”

In his NFL debut, quarterback Anthony Richardson completed 24 out of 37 attempted passes for 223 yards, rushed for 40 yards, scored a touchdown, and had an interception. His performance earned him a nomination for the NFL Rookie of the Week. Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers, New York Jets wide receiver Xavier Gipson, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, and Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch were also nominated.

Running back Jonathan Taylor’s presence was missed during Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars. The Colts’ running backs averaged 1.6 yards in 16 carries. Taylor remains on the physically unable to perform list, but it is being reported that Taylor is healthy and could play as early as Week 5. Due to everything going on with Taylor and the Colts organization, sources are reporting that the team has requested for Taylor’s time around the team to be minimized.

The Colts have made a few roster moves. Running back Jake Funk was signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad, guard Ike Boettger was signed to the practice squad, and running back Evan Hull was placed on the Injured Reserve list.

The 2023 Colts School Uniform Blitz at James Russell Lowell was a success! We provided a polo, sweatshirt, pants, t-shirt, socks, and tote to all students to alleviate the barrier that the cost of uniforms can have on kids to go to school and stay in school! pic.twitter.com/hHvFDS9DIz — Colts Community (@coltscommunity) September 13, 2023

During Sunday’s 9-25 loss against the Baltimore Ravens, defensive back Jalen Pitre left due to a bruised lung. Before sustaining the injury, Pitre played 29 snaps and recorded two tackles. While it is being reported that Pitre left the hospital “in good spirits”, his status for Sunday’s game against the Colts is questionable.

The Texans released their unofficial depth chart for Week 2. After registering three tackles during Week 1, rookie linebacker Henry To’oTo’o was elevated to a starter for Sunday. To’oTo’o joins former Alabama teammates Christian Harris and Will Anderson Jr.

With a Wednesday injury report listing four players who did not participate, seven with limited participation, and one with full participation, the team has made some roster moves. Defensive ends Michael Dogbe and Derek Rivers and punter Ty Zentner were signed to the active roster. Wide receiver Noah Brown and defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway were placed on the Injured Reserve List.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill is ready to turn the page following the Titans’ 15-16 loss against the New Orleans Saints during Week 1. When asked, he stated, “What happened on Sunday happened. I am not happy about it, no one in this building is happy about it. But at the end of the day, it’s over, we can learn from it, we can move on.”

The Mike Vrabel Show is back! The show is centered on Titans head coach Mike Vrabel sharing his thoughts on the previous game, answering questions about the team, and the upcoming games. Vrabel is joined by “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith as host and Amie Wells for one-on-one interviews with players. The show airs on Tuesday nights.

The Week 2 Wednesday injury report is out. Wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Treylon Burks along with safety Amani Hooker did not practice on Wednesday. Cornerback Kristian Fulton, running back Tyjae Spears, and defensive lineman Teair Tart were limited during practice.