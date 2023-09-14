Thursday Night Football picks and open thread for Week 2

Thursday Night Football kicks off tonight at 8:15 p.m. EST as the Philadelphia Eagles host the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles are 6.5-point favorites, according to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the total is set at 49 points.

The Vikings started the season 0-1 with a three-point loss to the Bucs after going an astounding 11-0 in one-score games last year. It’s not a surprise to see that regression kick in already.

Minnesota’s only loss in September or October was a Week 2 primetime loss at Philadelphia. After playing on Monday Night Football last season, these two teams will meet again on TNF tonight.

The Birds will look to improve to 2-0 in 2023 after scooting past the Pats in Week 1. Will they play down to Minnesota’s level, or prove that they’re still in the top tier of teams competing for a Super Bowl?

There aren’t many Jaguars-related implications for this matchup, as the Eagles and Vikings both play in the NFC, but it’s always interesting to monitor Doug Pederson’s former squad.

This is now an open thread for the game. Let us know your TNF thoughts in the comments below!