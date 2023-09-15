 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tweets of the week: Player reactions to Jaguars win against Colts and more

A roundup of Jaguars highlights, hype, and more from Twitter this week

By Caitlin Connor
Happy Chiefs Week, Big Cat Country! Let’s take a look at this week’s highlights, hype, and more from Twitter.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence was in the top three of PFF’s highest rated quarterbacks in Week 1:

Trevor Lawrence and Andre Cisco following Sunday’s win:

Josh Allen had a career-high game against the Indianapolis Colts:

Calvin Ridley’s performance during Week 1:

Jamal Agnew on Calvin Ridley’s debut with the Jaguars:

Calvin Ridley on Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne:

Cameron Wolfe shared a comparison of Trevor Lawrence’s passer rating from Week 1 of the 2023 season and the 2022 season:

Thirst Trap Trevor Thursday:

Ross Matiscik and Jamycal Hasty celebrated birthdays!

Darious WIlliams, Tyson Campbell, and Tre Herndon were in the top five of PFF’s Successful Coverage Over Expectation list for Week 1:

Travon Walker on facing former teammate Jawaan Taylor during Week 2:

The Jaguars’ current standings:

News from the Jaguars Foundation:

A little bit of NFL news:

