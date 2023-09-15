Tweets of the week: Player reactions to Jaguars win against Colts and more

Happy Chiefs Week, Big Cat Country! Let’s take a look at this week’s highlights, hype, and more from Twitter.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence was in the top three of PFF’s highest rated quarterbacks in Week 1:

The highest-graded QBs in Week 1 pic.twitter.com/pZxcKaN4WY — PFF (@PFF) September 12, 2023

Trevor Lawrence and Andre Cisco following Sunday’s win:

1-0. On to the next! pic.twitter.com/IjvmQ2w7iw — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) September 11, 2023

Josh Allen had a career-high game against the Indianapolis Colts:

Calvin Ridley’s performance during Week 1:

Jamal Agnew on Calvin Ridley’s debut with the Jaguars:

Calvin Ridley on Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne:

“He’s just different.” #Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley on Lawrence’s throw to him between two defenders’ hands: pic.twitter.com/rehMqqTSPD — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) September 14, 2023

#Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley asked about Travis Etienne running down the field to help block for him on his pass.



What he told Etienne afterward: "My bad... Man!" pic.twitter.com/ydtjG4Xh51 — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) September 14, 2023

Cameron Wolfe shared a comparison of Trevor Lawrence’s passer rating from Week 1 of the 2023 season and the 2022 season:

Calvin Ridley & Year 3 Trevor Lawrence effect



Lawrence had a 154.4 passer rating on downfield throws (10+ air yards) in Week 1 for 73% completion rate.



In 2022, Lawrence had 91 passer rating and 48% completion rate on 10+ yard passes.



early Jaguars offense pic.twitter.com/Wvg28Qe8kj — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) September 13, 2023

Thirst Trap Trevor Thursday:

Guess What

It's Thirsty Trevor Thursday pic.twitter.com/Sz0yJXkCK9 — Dave Rappoccio (@DrawPlayDave) September 14, 2023

Ross Matiscik and Jamycal Hasty celebrated birthdays!

Darious WIlliams, Tyson Campbell, and Tre Herndon were in the top five of PFF’s Successful Coverage Over Expectation list for Week 1:

Top 10 Week 1 CBs in mine and @arjunmenon100 's coverage "SCOE" metric.



A good start for Stingley after finishing as one of the worst in this metric last season. Am very intrigued how he develops in a Ryans system that places him in better positions. https://t.co/eTDqDG4W6Q pic.twitter.com/0o14LWu0cm — Jrfortgang (@throwthedamball) September 13, 2023

Travon Walker on facing former teammate Jawaan Taylor during Week 2:

Travon Walker is going to see a lot of his former teammate Jawaan Taylor on Sunday.



Walker said going against Jawaan in practice last year helped him as a rookie. Now he thinks that experience with Taylor could help on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/7EN8335Q8Z — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) September 13, 2023

The Jaguars’ current standings:

After Week 1, the Jaguars are ...



No. 5 in points scored

No. 11 in yards per play

No. 7 in NY/A



No. 7 in defensive points allowed

No. 11 in yards per play allowed

No. 15 in NY/A allowed — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) September 12, 2023

News from the Jaguars Foundation:

#Jaguars Foundation and NFL Foundation will donate $300,000 total toward food security, victims, community support and long-term community advocacy to help the victims of the racist shooting on Aug. 26 that took place in the New Town neighborhood in Jax. — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) September 14, 2023

Jags will honor the victims in the home opener on Sunday, Sept. 17 vs. Chiefs.



Lamping: “The Jaguars are more than a football team. We are a community partner with an opportunity to help a city that needs healing,” said Mark Lamping, president of the Jacksonville Jaguars. — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) September 14, 2023

A little bit of NFL news:

New NFLPA Executive Director Lloyd Howell on grass v turf fields: pic.twitter.com/JItYsQdxg3 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 13, 2023

Starting next season, the NFL is expanding practice squads on all 32 teams to include one international player, helping to create more football opportunities for athletes from around the world to be identified and developed. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 13, 2023

Tottenham Hotspur and NFL announced an expansion of their partnership through the 2029 - 2030 NFL season. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will officially be the home of the NFL in the UK. A minimum of two NFL games a year will continue to be played there. pic.twitter.com/xcDgWeo1K8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 14, 2023

Not following us on social media? You can find us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads.