Tweets of the week: Player reactions to Jaguars win against Colts and more

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence was in the top three of PFF’s highest rated quarterbacks in Week 1:
The highest-graded QBs in Week 1 pic.twitter.com/pZxcKaN4WY— PFF (@PFF) September 12, 2023
Trevor Lawrence and Andre Cisco following Sunday’s win:
1-0. On to the next! pic.twitter.com/IjvmQ2w7iw— Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) September 11, 2023
1-0!! Thank you Jesus! https://t.co/y2TikGWpv9— Dre Cisco (@andrecisco7) September 10, 2023
Josh Allen had a career-high game against the Indianapolis Colts:
41 came to play @FastTwitchDrink | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/wO8LlzT6Bt— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) September 12, 2023
Calvin Ridley’s performance during Week 1:
Slideee Rid!@ClaudeNolan | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/pb3NxHHYAy— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) September 11, 2023
Jamal Agnew on Calvin Ridley’s debut with the Jaguars:
Really like that! https://t.co/5zCSxNde8z— Mal (@jamalagnew) September 10, 2023
Calvin Ridley on Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne:
“He’s just different.” #Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley on Lawrence’s throw to him between two defenders’ hands: pic.twitter.com/rehMqqTSPD— Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) September 14, 2023
#Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley asked about Travis Etienne running down the field to help block for him on his pass.— Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) September 14, 2023
What he told Etienne afterward: "My bad... Man!" pic.twitter.com/ydtjG4Xh51
Cameron Wolfe shared a comparison of Trevor Lawrence’s passer rating from Week 1 of the 2023 season and the 2022 season:
Calvin Ridley & Year 3 Trevor Lawrence effect— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) September 13, 2023
Lawrence had a 154.4 passer rating on downfield throws (10+ air yards) in Week 1 for 73% completion rate.
In 2022, Lawrence had 91 passer rating and 48% completion rate on 10+ yard passes.
early Jaguars offense pic.twitter.com/Wvg28Qe8kj
Ross Matiscik and Jamycal Hasty celebrated birthdays!
Oh snap! It's @rossmatiscik's birthday @FISGlobal | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/84g40uBxeE— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) September 13, 2023
Happy birthday to our guy @MycHasty! @FISGlobal | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/zrPaHOZUO4— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) September 12, 2023
Darious WIlliams, Tyson Campbell, and Tre Herndon were in the top five of PFF’s Successful Coverage Over Expectation list for Week 1:
Top 10 Week 1 CBs in mine and @arjunmenon100 's coverage "SCOE" metric.— Jrfortgang (@throwthedamball) September 13, 2023
A good start for Stingley after finishing as one of the worst in this metric last season. Am very intrigued how he develops in a Ryans system that places him in better positions. https://t.co/eTDqDG4W6Q pic.twitter.com/0o14LWu0cm
Travon Walker on facing former teammate Jawaan Taylor during Week 2:
Travon Walker is going to see a lot of his former teammate Jawaan Taylor on Sunday.— Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) September 13, 2023
Walker said going against Jawaan in practice last year helped him as a rookie. Now he thinks that experience with Taylor could help on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/7EN8335Q8Z
The Jaguars’ current standings:
After Week 1, the Jaguars are ...— John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) September 12, 2023
No. 5 in points scored
No. 11 in yards per play
No. 7 in NY/A
No. 7 in defensive points allowed
No. 11 in yards per play allowed
No. 15 in NY/A allowed
News from the Jaguars Foundation:
#Jaguars Foundation and NFL Foundation will donate $300,000 total toward food security, victims, community support and long-term community advocacy to help the victims of the racist shooting on Aug. 26 that took place in the New Town neighborhood in Jax.— Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) September 14, 2023
Jags will honor the victims in the home opener on Sunday, Sept. 17 vs. Chiefs.— Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) September 14, 2023
Lamping: “The Jaguars are more than a football team. We are a community partner with an opportunity to help a city that needs healing,” said Mark Lamping, president of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
A little bit of NFL news:
New NFLPA Executive Director Lloyd Howell on grass v turf fields: pic.twitter.com/JItYsQdxg3— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 13, 2023
Starting next season, the NFL is expanding practice squads on all 32 teams to include one international player, helping to create more football opportunities for athletes from around the world to be identified and developed.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 13, 2023
Tottenham Hotspur and NFL announced an expansion of their partnership through the 2029 - 2030 NFL season. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will officially be the home of the NFL in the UK. A minimum of two NFL games a year will continue to be played there. pic.twitter.com/xcDgWeo1K8— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 14, 2023
