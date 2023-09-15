Jaguars film room: Red zone offense aims to remain perfect against the Chiefs

The Jacksonville Jaguars were a perfect three-for-three scoring in the red zone in Week 1. Had Travis Etienne not scored from 26 yards out those numbers may been better.

Cashing in when windows get tighter and when it matters most is as crucial as ever in today's football. Head Coach Doug Pederson and OC Press Taylor had the red zone play calls dialed in. They used everything at their disposal on the call sheet. So how did the Jaguars do it?

The offense used plenty of motion designed to create confusion for the Colts defense. Teams tend to run more man coverage close to the end zone since space is limited. The Jaguars pre-snap movement made life difficult for the Colts in both the run game and the passing game.

The Jaguars red zone run game was meant to deceive. A quick motion in the backfield led to a quick toss, a wing-t style reverse/counter kept the defense guessing, and then an unbalanced formation saw the whole Jaguars offensive line drag Tank Bigsby into the end zone.

The passing game saw a dialed-in Trevor Lawrence deliver a nice strike running to his left to Calvin Ridley. Once the initial read wasn’t there, Lawrence bailed from the pocket as the Jags executed a perfect scramble drill.

Lawrence’s best throw on the day may have been a fade to Zay Jones resulting in another touchdown. That’s what you need from your best player and he delivered with a dime.

In the Detroit Lions Week 1 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, their offense went two-for-three in the red area. Both scores resulted in touchdowns. If the Jaguars can stay locked in with their execution inside the 20, it should go a long way in determining the outcome of Week 2 against the Chiefs.

How do we think the Jaguars fare in the red zone on Sunday?