Reacts Survey results: Jaguars fans predict key to Week 2 victory

The results are in, and the majority of Jaguars fans expect the pass defense to be the key to victory in Week 2.

By Gus Logue
Jacksonville Jaguars v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

This week, we asked Jacksonville Jaguars fans for their confidence level in the team.

An incredible 96% of voters like what they’re seeing!

We also asked fans which area will be the key to a Week 2 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

It isn’t a surprise to see pass defense receive 45% of votes with Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes on the opposing team. Against the Jaguars last year, Mahomes completed 26 of 35 attempts for 331 yards and 4 touchdowns in Week 10 as well as 22 of 30 attempts for 195 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Divisional Round (on a sprained ankle).

Finally, we asked Jaguars fans for their concern level with Kansas City’s Chris Jones expected to return in Week 2. The All-Pro defensive tackle missed the season opener in the midst of a contract holdout, but Jones signed a new deal earlier this week and could be a major factor in Jacksonville on Sunday.

Top comments from Tuesday’s post:

BrevardJag321
O-Line is already reeling from Indy… so yeah, Jones probably gonna have himself a day. Predict a heavy dose of boring runs—which is fine because TLaw don’t need to be taking unwarranted hits
Tym_Connaughton
Honestly, I'm probably more concerned about Chris Jones this game than Mahomes and Kelce. I think our passing game is slightly better than the Chiefs, but only if Trevor gets time to make his reads and passes. Also, our run game was fairly miserable for most of the day on Sunday. Enough so that the coaching staff thought it better to run a QB sneak on 3rd and 3. That doesn't get any easier against Jones and this quick KC defense.
With Shatley potentially filling in for Scherff, Jones is probably licking his chops. Buckner and Stewart were giving the line all they could handle, and Chris Jones is better than either of them. Spags will probably line him up all over the line to give him the chance for 1-on-1 opportunities. We'll see how it goes, but I'm not getting the warm fuzzies with Jones back in the lineup.

