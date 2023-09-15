Reacts Survey results: Jaguars fans predict key to Week 2 victory

This week, we asked Jacksonville Jaguars fans for their confidence level in the team.

An incredible 96% of voters like what they’re seeing!

We also asked fans which area will be the key to a Week 2 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

It isn’t a surprise to see pass defense receive 45% of votes with Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes on the opposing team. Against the Jaguars last year, Mahomes completed 26 of 35 attempts for 331 yards and 4 touchdowns in Week 10 as well as 22 of 30 attempts for 195 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Divisional Round (on a sprained ankle).

Finally, we asked Jaguars fans for their concern level with Kansas City’s Chris Jones expected to return in Week 2. The All-Pro defensive tackle missed the season opener in the midst of a contract holdout, but Jones signed a new deal earlier this week and could be a major factor in Jacksonville on Sunday.



