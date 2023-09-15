Jaguars Podcast: Week 2 preview, Doug Pederson vs. Andy Reid, and more

Check out Episode 52 of the JaguarReport Podcast, hosted by Gus Logue and John Shipley.

You can listen to the JaguarReport Podcast on Megaphone, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and more.

John and I discussed the upcoming Week 2 matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0) and the visiting Kansas City Chiefs (0-1).

These teams met twice last year, in Week 10 then the Divisional Round. The Chiefs won both contests last year, but this week’s game will be the first at the recently-renamed EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville.

John and I went over players, matchups, schemes, and other notes for both sides of the ball. When the Jaguars are on offense, Trevor Lawrence-to-Calvin Ridley and the interior offensive line vs. Chris Jones will be key areas to watch. On defense, can Josh Allen take advantage of the Chiefs’ weak link up front in Donovan Smith? Will K.C. continue to target Devin Lloyd in both the run and pass game?

We wrapped up by handing out some Week 2 predictions and season-long hot takes. Fortunately, I was able to escape another Baalke Ball segment in this episode.

Thanks for listening!