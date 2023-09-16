Jaguars vs Chiefs: Player prop bets for Week 2

The Jacksonville Jaguars are taking on the Kansas City Chiefs at 1 p.m. EST on Sunday, Sept. 17.

Here are our favorite player prop bets for this week's contest.

Calvin Ridley over 73.5 receiving yards (-115)

Ridley led the league in games with 100-plus receiving yards in 2020 (8) and promptly registered 101 yards in his Jaguars debut. Only five NFL players earned more targets than him in Week 1. As Zay Jones said this week, “Anybody who said he had to knock the rust off was dead wrong.”

With Travis Kelce (knee) unlikely to be 100% on Sunday, Ridley is a good bet to be the most productive pass-catcher in a contest with the highest point total (51) of any game this week.

Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley sent this CB through all seven levels of the inferno



In the playbook it just says "deep curl," but Ridley turned it into a masterpiece



Meticulous, surgical annihilation of the defender's spatial orientation. pic.twitter.com/pfa20UCKin — JetPack Galileo (@JetPackGalileo) September 15, 2023

Travis Etienne over 19.5 receiving yards (-110)

Travis Etienne over 85.5 rushing + receiving yards (-115)

Last year, Etienne averaged a 61% snap share and 47% route share in eight regular season starts.

Last week, he earned an 80% snap share and 83% route share.

Jacksonville’s undisputed RB1 also set a career-high in receptions in Week 1. Etienne should continue to see a strong workload through both the ground and the air against the Chiefs.

Full Week 2 bet slip:

Last week: 2-2

Season: 2-2

