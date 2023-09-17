Jaguars vs Chiefs: Final injury report and Week 2 inactives

Just a few hours remain until the Jacksonville Jaguars kick off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2. Both teams released their final injury reports on Friday and just announced inactive players.
Jaguars inactives
Running back JaMycal Hasty is a healthy scratch for a second straight week, opening up another large potential workload for starter Travis Etienne. Reserve rookie receivers Parker Washington and Elijah Cooks are also inactive.
First-year safety Antonio Johnson is out with a hamstring injury. Doug Pederson said on Wednesday, “Well, Antonio is still a way from being back out on the field. He’s rehabbing extremely well; he’s running and doing the straight-line stuff. He hasn’t done much of the football stuff yet, so he’s in a good place.”
Interior offensive line starters Brandon Scherff and Luke Fortner were both limited in practice this week with ankle injuries, but they’re both active for today’s contest.
Chiefs inactives
RB La'Mical Perine
CB Nic Jones
DE BJ Thompson
OL Wanya Morris
T Lucas Niang
DT Neil Farrell
DT Keondre Coburn
The key to Kansas City’s list is who’s off it rather than on. Tight end Travis Kelce and defensive tackle Chris Jones will both be active after missing the season opener.
