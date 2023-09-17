Jaguars vs Chiefs: Final score, recap, highlights, and injuries

The Jacksonville Jaguars fell to the Kansas City Chiefs, 17-9, at EverBank Stadium on Sunday to drop to 1-1 on the season.

Quick recap

Tre Herndon allowed two massive plays this afternoon. The first was on a 12-yard pickup by Noah Gray to get K.C. into a manageable 4th down situation -- if Herndon hadn’t missed a tackle, the Chiefs would’ve faced 4th-and-long and likely kicked a field goal. Patrick Mahomes threw a 9-yard touchdown to Skyy Moore four plays later.

The second Herdon play came on a third-quarter 34-yard pass to Justin Watson. Three plays later, Mahomes threw another 9-yard score, this time to Travis Kelce.

I’m really pointing out Herndon’s Week 2 performance (and in his defense, he had an up-and-down game with nice plays too) because it’s easier to say what went wrong than what went right. Jacksonville’s defense otherwise had a great game against Mahomes and the Chiefs, limiting them to their worst scoring output since Week 3 of last season.

The Jaguars allowed two touchdowns and generated two turnovers -- an Andre Cisco interception and a Darious Williams forced fumble -- and Tim Jones recovered a muffed punt on special teams as well.

The other side of the ball was a different story. Jacksonville’s offense couldn’t get anything going all game. The most in-sync they looked was during the 2-minute drill before halftime to get into field goal range as K.C. played soft prevent defense.

The offensive line was the main culprit; Trevor Lawrence was under pressure for most of the contest and the Jaguars’ play-calling did not show much confidence in the unit up front. Chris Jones probably told Anton Harrison “welcome to the league” about a dozen times today.

You can view all of my rambling thoughts/game updates in our live blog here.

Biggest play

According to rbsdm.com, the biggest play of the game by Expected Points Added (EPA) was Jamal Agnew’s second-quarter fumble. The play of the game by Win Probability was Tim Jones’ fumble recovery off a muffed punt, which occurred just 11 plays before Agnew’s turnover.

Best highlight

Key stat (traditional)

Jacksonville had 14 first downs via passing and 1 first down via rushing.

Key stat (advanced)

The Chiefs offense averaged 0.49 EPA per play on 3rd and 4th downs; the Jaguars generated -0.57 EPA per play on late downs.

Those respective numbers would’ve ranked first and last, respectively, among 31 qualifying quarterbacks on late downs last season.

Notable injuries

Zay Jones (knee), Andre Cisco (unknown), and Josh Allen (shoulder) all left during the game but would return to the contest.

Full highlights

You can watch the top plays of Week 2 on the Jaguars’ YouTube channel here.

One lingering question

From last week’s recap:

How big of a concern is the offensive line? I think the protection up front had a lot to do with the Jaguars not trying to take advantage of the Colts’ lacking corner depth more often.

My question hasn’t changed.

