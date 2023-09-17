Jaguars vs Chiefs: Week 2 live blog and open thread

The Jacksonville Jaguars host the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sunday, September 17 at 1 p.m. EST. Find out how to watch/listen to the game here.

10:10 a.m.

Hopefully we’ll get enough clouds to keep conditions cool but not so much rain that these two superstar quarterbacks will be forced to play conservatively.

11:40 a.m.

Both teams have announced their inactive lists, which can be found here. Brandon Scherff, Luke Fortner, Travis Kelce and Chris Jones are all active.

11:45 p.m.

Kickoff is 15 minutes away! Coach looks ready.

1:09 p.m.

The Jaguars received the ball first. Calvin Ridley and Evan Engram each picked up first downs to get the offense onto Kansas City’s side of the field, but a Ridley drop on 2nd down and Trevor Lawrence sack on 3rd down forces Jacksonville to punt. Logan Cooke pins it on the 10-yard line.

1:20 p.m.

The Chiefs picked up 4 and 5 yards in their first two plays, but on 3rd-and-1, Patrick Mahomes was pressured and passed it to... the wrong guy.

Mahomes out here really spreading the ball around pic.twitter.com/jNgsGrPD1H — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 17, 2023

1:29 p.m.

Jacksonville went three-and-out on its second possession after a batted pass at the line of scrimmage, an aborted snap, and an incomplete pass to Ridley with the Jaguars’ sideline begging for pass interference.

On Kansas City’s second drive, Kadarius Toney picked up two first downs with catches of 11 and 17 yards. But Jacksonville’s safeties made two big plays -- Andre Cisco dropped an interception and Rayshawn Jenkins had a nice pass breakup against Travis Kelce -- and a holding penalty forced the Chiefs into a 3rd-and-forever and an eventual punt. Tommy Townsend booted it to the Jaguars’ 2-yard line.

134 (19.62%) of Kadarius Toney's 683 career receiving yards have came against the Jaguars lmao — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) September 17, 2023

1:42 p.m.

Jacksonville was able to pick up two first downs to get out of horrible field position, but Christian Kirk was stopped short on a 3rd-and-2 at the 33-yard line. The Jaguars acted like they were gonna go for it, but the first quarter clock expired and Cooke punted to kick off the second quarter.

I was about to click publish but then the Jaguars recovered a fumble on the punt! Richie James muffed the return and Tim Jones came up with it for Jacksonville. They begin their fourth drive on Kansas City’s 17-yard line. Score is still 0-0.

1:46 p.m.

Jacksonville was unable to capitalize on its immediate red zone opportunity. Etienne ran for three yards then got called for a false start. Lawrence scrambled for five yards on 2nd-and-12 and was unable to connect with Zay Jones in the endzone on 3rd down. Brandon McManus made his first field goal as a Jaguar at the Bank to put some points on the board.

1:58 p.m.

So. Many. Fumbles.

Foye Oluokun allowed a 3rd-and-7 completion but was able to hop on the ball after Darious Williams knocked the ball out. The Jaguars were in prime position to jump out to a two-score lead at K.C.’s 37-yard line, but on their first play, Jamal Agnew dropped a backward pass (on a screen attempt) and the Chiefs were able to recover.\

2:02 p.m.

ANOTHER turnover! Three in three plays!

This time, Andre Cisco redeems himself by hauling in an interception with Mahomes trying to connect with Justin Watson down the field.

#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes throws a deep ball intended for WR Justin Watson, but #Jaguars S Andre Cisco intercepts it.#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/xzPbZgFwPf — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) September 17, 2023

2:17 p.m.

Zay Jones (knee) is questionable to return.

The Jaguars put together an 11-play drive but got just 33 total yards and were eventually stopped on a 4th-and-5 near midfield. Chris Jones beat Anton Harrison again off the edge. Chiefs ball with four minutes left in the half.

#Chiefs All-Pro Chris Jones notches his first sack on 4th down against Trevor Lawrence and the #Jaguars. pic.twitter.com/Td8j2avZPr — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 17, 2023

2:26 p.m.

Skyy Moore beats Tyson Campbell (never thought I’d type that) on a goal-line back-shoulder throw from Mahomes to give the Chiefs their first points of the afternoon.

QB Patrick Mahomes finds WR Skyy Moore on a back shoulder pass for a 9-yard TD. PAT is good. #Chiefs - 7#Jaguars - 3#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/gcLXFHteFe — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) September 17, 2023

2:31 p.m.

With under 30 seconds left in the half, Lawrence and the offense finally put together a good-looking drive. 11 yards to Kirk, then 26 yards to Ridley, then another 4 yards to Kirk put the Jaguars in range for McManus to make it a one-point game.

HALFTIME -- Jaguars 6, Chiefs 7.

2:49 p.m.

Kansas City got the ball to start the second half and moved right down the field behind a 31-yard rush by Isiah Pacheco and a 34-yard catch by Justin Watson. Mahomes capped off the drive with a floater to Kelce for a touchdown. Jags 6, Chiefs 14.

3:27 p.m.

It was a slow third quarter. The Jaguars got one first down then punted; the Chiefs got one first down then punted. The Jaguars had a three-and-out; the Chiefs had a three-and-out.

Jacksonville started to build momentum with Lawrence uncorking a 45-yard bomb to Kirk down the middle of the field. Then Engram picked up 9 yards on a screen and Kirk followed up with 7 more.

Two plays later, Engram picked up a pass interference on a double move to put the Jaguars at the 1-yard line. But the momentum died there. Lawrence lost a few yards on a zone read and barely missed throws to Ridley and Jones. Jacksonville settled for a field goal.

With 13:43 left in the fourth quarter, the Jaguars trail, 14-9.

3:42 p.m.

The Chiefs responded with a 13-play, 65-yard drive that ended with a 38-yard field goal by Harrison Butker. Jags 9, Chiefs 17.

Zay Jones is back in the game, as is Andre Cisco after missing a few plays. Josh Allen (shoulder) is questionable to return.

4:00 p.m.

The Jaguars put together a nice drive starting with about eight minutes left on the clock. Consecutive 11-yard gains by Kirk; 18 yards off a Lawrence scramble; and two straight Engram completions brought Jacksonville into the red zone.

But then Lawrence had an incompletion to Ridley, an incompletion to Ridley, a sack-fumble trying to get the ball to Tank Bigsby, and an incompletion to Ridley. The Chiefs take over up 8 points with four minutes to go at their own 16-yard line.

4:09 p.m.

Josh Allen returned to the lineup, but it was too little too late as Mahomes hit a 54-yard pass to a wide-open Skyy Moore on 3rd-and-6 to ice the game.

Final score: Jaguars 9, Chiefs 17