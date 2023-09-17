Chiefs vs. Jaguars: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, radio and more

The Jacksonville Jaguars continue their 2023 season against the Kansas City Chiefs at home at EverBank Field in Florida. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. EST on Sunday and the game will be carried on CBS 47 locally.

Both teams enter the 2023 season with very similar expectations, the playoffs and potentially the Super Bowl. The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a tough Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions, but are now going up against a team they’ve beat seven times in row, including twice last season. It’s also worth mentioning the Chiefs will have back both star tight end Travis Kelce and star defensive lineman Chris Jones, who both missed Week 1.

The Jaguars are coming off a Week 1 come from behind win in an AFC South Divisional game to face the top dog in the AFC. As mentioned, the Jaguars lost to the Chiefs twice last season, including being knocked out of the playoffs. Not only will the Jaguars be looking for some revenge, but they will be looking to establish themselves as one of the teams to beat in the AFC on Sunday.

How to watch Chiefs vs. Jaguars

Live Stream: CBS 47 (Local) and Jaguars TV Networks

Radio Broadcast: WJXL 1010AM/92.5 FM and Jaguars Radio Networks

When: Sunday, Sep. 17, 1:00 PM

Where: EverBank Field

Odds: Jaguars are 3.5-point underdogs, per DraftKings Sportsbook

Enemy SB Nation Site: Arrowhead Pride