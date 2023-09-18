Monday Night Football picks and open thread for Week 2 for Panthers vs Saints, Steelers vs Browns

Monday Night Football kicks off tonight at 7:15 p.m. ET as the Carolina Panthers host the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium. The Saints are 3-point favorites, according to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the total is set at 39.5 points.

And that’s not all! At 8:15 p.m. ET the Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium (formerly Heinz Field) to cap off the MNF doubleheader. The Browns are 2-point favorites and the total is set at 38 points.

Bryce Young struggled in his NFL debut last week, finishing 20-of-38 for 146 yards, 1 touchdown, and 2 interceptions in a loss at Atlanta. Can the Panthers offense and its new first-overall pick turn things around with another divisional opponent on deck?

Myles Garrett shined in his first game with defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and pass rusher Za’Darius Smith, recording 1 sack and 4 quarterback hits in a Week 1 mauling of the Bengals. Can the Cleveland defense and its former first-overall pick keep it up with another divisional opponent on deck?

This is now an open thread for the games. Let us know your MNF thoughts in the comments below!