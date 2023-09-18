The Jacksonville Jaguars picked up their first loss on Sunday, falling 17-9 to the Kansas City Chiefs in a game that didn’t quite go how most people expected. The Jaguars return home in Week 3 to host AFC South opponent, the Houston Texans, who had started the 2023 season 0-2 most recently losing to the Indianapolis Colts.

The Jaguars are currently -410 on the money line.

While the Jaguars' last game was a tough disappointing loss to the Chiefs, they should be able to get things back on track against a struggling Texans team on Sunday at EverBank Field. The Texans have been dominated in both losses so far this season, which isn’t too shocking considering their roster turnover and starting a rookie quarterback in C.J. Stroud.

Speaking of Stroud, the Texans rookie has looked solid so far through two weeks throwing for a lot of yards while playing from behind, but the concerning thing is he has been already sacked 11 times in just two NFL games.

Meanwhile the Jaguars redzone offense has been a bit of a nightmare through the first two games, however they’re going up against a Texans team who has given up 56 points through the first two weeks, including 31 to the Colts last week.

As it stands, the Jaguars are 9-point favorites, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.