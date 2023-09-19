NFL power rankings: Jaguars don’t fall far entering Week 3

To get a feel for how the Jacksonville Jaguars are viewed around the league, here’s a look at national media power rankings going into Week 3 of the 2023 season.

Bleacher Report: 8 (last week: 9)

Pro Football Network: 8 (last week: 10)

From Dalton Miller:

The Jaguars and Chiefs played sloppy football in the 1 p.m. ET slate. Each gave the other opportunities to drop the guillotine on the other, and both teams failed to ever truly take control of the game or the opportunities the other presented them. Steve Spagnuolo’s defense kept everything in front of them, allowing just two completions over 10 air yards. A big part of that was Chris Jones’ arrival. He lined up against a rookie right tackle and a bunch of underwhelming interior pieces. But it was the rookie he was aligned against on passing downs most often, and he baptized him.

Pro Football Talk: 8 (last week: 7)

From Mike Florio:

Holding the Chiefs to 17 points should be good enough to beat them.

NFL.com: 9 (last week: 7)

From Eric Edholm:

It’s surprising that a team with Trevor Lawrence, Calvin Ridley, Travis Etienne, Christian Kirk, Evan Engram and Zay Jones can go 3-for-12 on third downs in back-to-back games. It might be reasonably excused against what looks like a pretty good Chiefs defense. But when you plop an 0-for-3 red-zone performance on top of it, well, you just can’t have that. It’s easy to look at the new play-caller, but I don’t think Press Taylor is a fair scapegoat, even if the only memorable conversion was Lawrence ad-libbing on his TD pass to Ridley against the Colts in Week 1. The offensive line needs to pick it up these next two games without the suspended Cam Robinson.

ESPN: 9 (last week: 8)

CBS Sports: 10 (last week: 3)

From Pete Prisco:

The defense played well against the Chiefs, but the offense wasn’t good. The offensive line is a problem right now, which is why the red-zone offense was bad.

USA Today: 10 (last week: 7)

Sharp Football Analysis: 10 (last week: 12)

Fox Sports: 11 (last week: 10)

From David Helman:

If the end zone were 11 yards instead of 10, the Jags would’ve scored at least 24 on the Chiefs. Unfortunately, I re-checked the rule book and ‘almost’ still doesn’t count. There’s no shame at all in losing to Kansas City, but Jacksonville’s got to be more efficient in the red zone. The offense in general hasn’t looked as explosive as we might’ve thought.

Yahoo Sports: 11 (last week: 11)

From Frank Schwab:

It was tough to see Trevor Lawrence miss as many throws as he did on Sunday. He has come a long way, but those bad games are still not completely out of his system yet.

The Athletic: 15 (last week: 5)

From Bo Wulf:

The offensive resurgence missed Duval County. The Jags’ 4.2 yards per play in Week 2 ranked 31st in the league. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s EPA per attempt through two weeks is minus-.10. That ranks 26th in the league, worse than Joshua Dobbs, Justin Fields and Anthony Richardson, among others. Since having seven catches in the first half of Week 1, Calvin Ridley has had three catches.

Bo was the first person to rank Jacksonville outside the top 12 so far this season -- otherwise, national media remains confident that the Jaguars are a good football team.

Where would you rank the team heading into Week 3, Jaguars fans? Let us know in the comments!