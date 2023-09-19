Jaguars vs. Texans: Everything you need to know for Week 3

Welcome to Week 3!

The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1) will take on the Houston Texans (0-2) at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 24 at EverBank Stadium. The Jags are 9.5-point favorites/underdogs, according to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the total is set at 43.5 points.

This week’s biggest storyline is whether the Jaguars can take care of business after an underwhelming performance against the Chiefs.

This was Trevor Lawrence’s final statement after the loss:

“This is the team that beat us in the playoffs last year and you kind of have that fresh in your mind all offseason and, schedule comes out, you get week two- got Kansas City, and obviously took care of business week one, and then we get our shot here at home- and lay an egg offensively. It’s pretty frustrating. Um, yeah, pretty frustrating. Especially like I said when you feel like you let your defense down when they played so well. Got so many turnovers, flying around, I mean it was fun to watch those guys. But yeah, it’s definitely really really frustrating when you leave that much out there, especially being in the red zone like I said four times and, no points. You just think back to all those plays- if you score on one of those possessions, game’s completely different. If we score on that one, on the one-yard line, we score on that possession, get the two-point conversion, it’s a tie game. So there’s a lot of things, but it’s definitely really frustrating.”

It’s brutal that an offense with such high expectations failed to capitalize on a great defensive outing. That said, losing by a matter of inches early in the season to the defending champs should just be a small bump in the road.

It’s imperative for Jacksonville to rebound quickly against a division opponent. Failing to knock off the Chiefs means the Jaguars won’t yet be considered a top-tier team, but they gotta prove that they’re still knocking on that door by wiping out an inferior Texans roster.

