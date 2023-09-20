This week in Jaguars history: The first shutout in franchise history and more

September 17, 1995: The New York Jets beat the Jaguars 27-10.

Mike Hollis made a 34-yard field goal during the 2nd quarter, and Ernest Givins scored the Jaguars’ only touchdown during the fourth quarter. Mark Brunell completed 15 out of 33 attempted passes for 138 yards. James Stewart led the team with 54 rushing yards, and Cedric Tillman led with 51 receiving yards. Jimmy Smith averaged 24 yards in kickoff returns. Desmond Howard returned two punts for 24 yards. Bryan Barker punted six times for 279 yards. Harry Colon had one interception.

September 17, 2000: The Jaguars beat the Cincinnati Bengals 13-0, recording the first shutout in franchise history. The defense recorded five sacks, a fumble recovery, and two interceptions. Special teams also recorded an interception. Fred Taylor and Mike Hollis were inactive. The rain kept the scoring and attendance low. At the time, the home opener was the smallest crowd in Jaguars history with attendance at 45,653.

September 17, 2010: The Jaguars lost to the San Diego Chargers 13-38. The Chargers defense forced six turnovers. The Jaguars scored their first touchdown with 37 seconds left in the game.

September 17, 2011: The Jaguars lost to the New York Jets 3-32. Josh Scobee made a 55-yard field goal during the first quarter.

September 17, 2017: 61,709 were in attendance at Everbank Field to see the Jaguars lose to the Tennessee Titans 16-37.

September 18, 2006: The Jaguars ended the defending Super Bowl Champions, the Pittsburgh Steelers, nine-game winning streak with a 9-0 victory.

September 18, 2016: The Chargers beat the Jaguars 38-14. Marcedes Lewis and Corey Grant scored touchdowns during the fourth quarter.

September 18, 2022: The Jaguars shut out the Indianapolis Colts 24-0. It was the Jaguars’ first win of the season and head coach Doug Pederson’s first win with the team.

“It’s a division win. We really played well, dominated the game. We should celebrate, but when we come in tomorrow we have to flip the script and get ready to roll.” - Trevor Lawrence

September 19, 2004: After a fumble by Quentin Griffin at the 23-yard line with about a minute left in the game, the Jaguars beat the Denver Broncos 7-6. Every point was scored during the second quarter.

September 19, 2005: The Jaguars lose to the Colts 3-10.

September 19, 2019: Despite the Titans having possession of the ball for 35:16, the Jaguars came away with a win at home 20-7.

September 19, 2021: After a fast start by the offense, the Denver Broncos beat the Jaguars 23-13.

“We’ve still got 15 more games. That’s the mindset in the locker room, too. Everyone is frustrated. Everybody is disappointed. We worked our tails off to win this game, and we felt like we were prepared. Just got to keep getting better, though. We’ve got to make the play when our number is called and didn’t do that well enough today.” - Trevor Lawrence

September 20, 1998: The Jaguars continued their win streak, beating the Baltimore Ravens 24-10.

September 20, 2005: An MRI confirmed Donovin Darius the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during the second quarter of the Jaguars’ loss to the Colts. Darius had led the Jaguars’ secondary in tackles the previous seven seasons.

September 20, 2006: After recording two interceptions and two passes defended during the Jaguars’ 9-0 victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers, cornerback Rashean Mathis was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week. At the time, Mathis led the NFL in interceptions and was tied with Aaron Beasley for the most in franchise history.

September 20, 2009: 46,520 were in attendance at Jacksonville Municipal Stadium to watch Kurt Warner break the NFL’s single-game record for completion percentage and the Cardinals beat the Jaguars 31-17.

September 20, 2015: Jason Myers’ 28-yard field goal with 40 seconds left in the game solidified the Jaguars’ 23-20 win over the Miami Dolphins.

September 20, 2020: The Jaguars lost to the Titans on the road 30-33.

September 20, 2022: The Jaguars partnered with Duval County Supervisor of Elections, Mike Hogan, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, Duval County Public Schools, Florida State College at Jacksonville, University of North Florida, the Jacksonville Icemen, Jacksonville University, and the Jacksonville Sharks to promote National Voter Registration Day.

September 21, 1998: Running back James Stewart underwent a diagnostic arthroscopy that revealed a partial tear of the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

September 21, 2001: The Jaguars along with the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) partnered with the Boys and Girls Club of Northeast Florida to celebrate the opening of a newly renovated youth football field. The NFL and LISC Community Partnership donated a $100,000 grant to support the renovation.

“The Jaguars are proud that the NFL and LISC play a part in creating recreation opportunities for children and youth in Woodland Acres. The Boys and Girls Club is to be congratulated for the hard work they have put into making these renovations a reality.” - Delores Barr Weaver

September 21, 2004: Paul Spicer underwent surgery to repair his broken right leg. Spicer was injured during the Jaguars’ win against the Denver Broncos.

September 21, 2008: The Jaguars had their first win in Indianapolis since 2004. Josh Scobee made a 51-yard field goal with four seconds left in the game. The Jaguars won 23-21.

September 21, 2014: After trailing 30-0, the Jaguars benched Chad Henne and played rookie quarterback Blake Bortles. The Colts beat the Jaguars 44-17.

Blake Bortles was named the starting quarterback after Chad Henne’s performance during the first half of the Colts game.

“The biggest thing for me is to just keep my head held high and try to be the captain that I was voted to be for this year and help Blake out as much as I can and really try to help this offense grow,” - Chad Henne

September 22, 1996: The Jaguars lose to the New England Patriots 25-28.

September 22, 1997: The Jaguars beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 30-21. Mark Brunell made his first appearance after a knee injury and threw for 306 yards. Natrone Means, Jimmy Smith, and Chris Hudson scored touchdowns. Natrone Means had 40 rushing yards, Jimmy Smith had 164 receiving yards, and Keenan McCardell had 51 receiving yards. Mike Hollis made 3/5 field goals. Aaron Beasley had an interception. Brant Boyer and Tony Brackens both had sacks.

September 22, 1998: Running back Fred Taylor was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week following his performance during the Jaguars’ 24-10 win against the Baltimore Ravens. Taylor broke franchise records with the longest run during the regular season with his first carry (a 52-yard touchdown), and was the first rookie to have a 100-yard rushing game (128 rushing yards). His combined 213 yards (128 rushing, 85 receiving) ranked second in franchise history.

September 22, 1999: WJXT, CSX, Winn-Dixie, MediaOne@Sports Channel Florida, Ford, Florida Rock, and First Union bought blocks of tickets for the Titans vs. Jaguars to prevent a blackout.

“This is important to us as an organization and I want to publicly thank our corporate friends as well as the fans who have bought tickets. Being our first divisional game this season, and against another undefeated team, this is a big game. I am pleased that our fans will be able to see it not only at ALLTEL Stadium, but on TV as well.” -Wayne Weaver

September 22, 2013: Running back Jordan Todman scored his first career touchdown during the Jaguars’ 17-45 loss to the Seahawks.

September 23, 2007: Fred Taylor rushed for 84 yards while the Jaguars maintained possession of the ball for almost 40 minutes during their 23-14 win over the Broncos.

September 23, 2008: Head coach Jack Del Rio was nominated for Motorola NFL Coach of the Week, and running back Fred Taylor was named one of three finalists for FedEx Ground Player of the Week.

September 23, 2012: Cecil Shorts lll’s touchdown with 45 seconds left to play sealed the Jaguars’ 22-17 win against the Colts.

September 23, 2018: T.J. Telson led in receiving and rushing yards during the Jaguars’ 6-9 loss to the Titans.

September 23, 2019: President and CEO of Three Grains of Rice Missions, Ed Perez, was selected by the Jaguars to receive the NFL Hispanic Heritage Leadership Award.