Jaguars podcast: Week 2 review, panic level for offense, and more

Check out Episode 53 of the JaguarReport Podcast, hosted by Gus Logue and John Shipley.

You can listen to the JaguarReport Podcast on Megaphone, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and more.

John and I discussed the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Week 2 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. As John pointed out, the Jaguars are 9-4 in its last 14 games, with 3 of those losses coming at the hands of Kansas City.

Jacksonville just hasn’t been able to prove that they belong on the same tier, and it’s possible that the Jags were playing with more emotion than they should’ve, with Doug Pederson facing his former mentor in Andy Reid and Trevor Lawrence facing the top quarterback in Patrick Mahomes. Plus, Press Taylor surely wants to prove himself as an adapt play-caller, and the rest of Jacksonville’s team wants to prove themselves as a true title contender.

Lawrence described the game as “really really frustrating” after Jacksonville failed to score an offensive touchdown for the third time in his career. The Chiefs scored 20 points and had three turnovers against Mike Caldwell’s defensive unit, but Lawrence and the offense were 0/3 in the red zone after going 3/3 in Week 1.

Be sure to listen to the full episode for our panic level on Jacksonville’s offense, our thoughts on young players like Anton Harrison and Andre Cisco, and more.