Jaguars call sheet: Offensive struggles on third down continue in loss to Chiefs in Week 2

For the second week in a row, the Jacksonville Jaguars offense struggled mightily on third downs. One of the major keys to beating the Kansas City Chiefs is keeping Patrick Mahomes off the field. To do so, converting on third down is a must.

Even with the struggles on 3rd down and in the red zone, the Jaguars were able to keep it a tightly contested game. Due in large part to their defense. A promising sign for sure, but now it’s up to the offense to play catch up.

The call sheet has been slightly tweaked to include the players’ numbers for each pass or run play called. The idea is to give better insight into how each player was utilized by Doug Pederson and Press Taylor. Today’s NFL is extremely game-plan heavy so to know how players are utilized week to week will go a long way in understanding how they prepared.

Behind the numbers

Personnel Groups: 3

Run Concepts: 6

Play-Action: 7

RPOs: 2

3-Step Drops: 8

5-Step Drops: 12

Top Coverage Faced: Cover 2

Top Run Concepts: Zone, Draw

Middle 8: Chiefs 14 — Jaguars 3

Situational football

Week 1 against the Colts saw the Jaguars perfect (3-3) when entering the red zone. Sunday’s contest against the Chiefs was the polar opposite, finishing scoreless in the red area.

A lot of that had to do with some missed opportunities. Lawrence had some guys open and just barely missed, and Zay Jones couldn’t get two feet in on another opportunity.

September is often utilized as an extension of the pre-season so there is no cause for panic. But the Jaguars are too talented on offense not to be converting on third downs at a high rate as well as finishing drives in the end zone. In order to be able to compete with the upper echelon of the AFC, these are a must.

Can the Jaguars show they have what it takes against the Houston Texans?