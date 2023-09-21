News around the AFC South: Jaguars Taylor and Smith make Hall of Fame Preliminary List, Richardson is in concussion protocol, and more

Jaguars legends Fred Taylor and Jimmy Smith were on the preliminary list of the 173 Hall of Fame Class of 2024 nominees. Taylor has made the list for the past four years and is currently 17th in rushing yards. Fifteen players in front of him are already in the Hall of Fame. Smith has made the list every year except for one since 2011 and is currently 25th in receiving yards and 27th in receptions. The list will be narrowed down to 25 in November and 15 in January.

Wednesday’s injury report was released. Josh Allen (shoulder) and Dewey (shoulder) were limited during practice. Zay Jones (knee), Antonio Johnson (hamstring), Brandon Scherff (non-injury/personal), Folorunso Fatukasi (shoulder) did not practice.

The Jaguars will be wearing all-white uniforms when they face off against division-rival, Houston Texans, at home Sunday.

Through the first two weeks, Josh Allen is currently one of the NFL’s sack leaders with a recorded three sacks, and Devin Lloyd has registered eleven tackles.

Rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson is in concussion protocol and did not participate in Wednesday’s practice. Richardson sustained a concussion during Sunday’s game against the Texans when his head hit the turf in the first half. Center Ryan Kelly also sustained a concussion during Sunday’s game and did not practice.

Former Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne, defensive end Dwight Freeney, defensive end Robert Mathis, center Jeff Saturday, safety Bob Sanders, kicker Mike Vanderjagt, and punter Pat McAfee made the Hall of Fame’s preliminary list for its 2024 Class.

Roster moves: Guard Arlington Hambright was elevated to the 53-man roster from the practice squad, tackle Ryan Hayes was waived, and running back Trey Sermon was signed to the practice squad.

WE DID IT!!! Volunteers from all over came together to successfully build a brand new playground in just one day! Thank you to everyone who contributed to this day - we couldn’t do it without you! pic.twitter.com/PkjsNsAwxj — Colts Community (@coltscommunity) September 19, 2023

Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud set a new record. His 384 passing yards are the most in NFL history from an Ohio State quarterback. He is currently 18th in all-time passing yards by a rookie, and second for a Texans rookie.

Wide receiver John Metchie III made his NFL debut during Sunday’s game against the Colts. Metchie missed the previous two seasons due to a torn ACL in 2021 and being diagnosed with leukemia in 2022.

On Wednesday’s injury report, linebacker Denzel Perryman (hand/wrist), safety Jalen Pitre (chest), and defensive back Tavierre Thomas (hand) did not participate. Left tackle Laremy Tunsil (knee), quarterback C.J. Stroud (shoulder), wide receiver Tank Dell (thigh), right tackle George Fant (ankle/knee), defensive end Jonathan Greenard (knee), safety Eric Murray (concussion), safety Jimmie Ward (hip), and wide receiver Robert Woods (rest) were limited.

Roster moves: Defensive ends Michael Dogbe and Derek Rivers were released.

NFL Debut for Metchie ☑️ pic.twitter.com/t7uOVFhQXB — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 19, 2023

Running back Derrick Henry recently surprised students and teachers headed back to school. Henry purchased 60 pairs of Nike shoes, provided backpacks and school supplies for 150 students in Nashville, and donated supplies to 39 first-year teachers in Nashville.

Kicker Nick Folk was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Folk kicked a 41-yard field goal during overtime against the Los Angeles Chargers to seal the win for the Titans. Folk has made seven out of seven field goal attempts and three out of three extra points in the 2023 season.

Linebacker Luke Gifford, cornerback Anthony Kendall, offensive lineman Peter Skoronski, and defensive lineman Teair Tart did not participate in Wednesday’s practice. Defensive lineman Denico Autry, running back Derrick Henry, and outside linebacker Harold Landry were limited in participation.