Thursday Night Football picks and open thread for Week 3

Thursday Night Football kicks off tonight at 8:15 p.m. EST as the San Francisco 49ers host the New York Giants at Levi’s Stadium. The Niners are 10.5-point favorites, according to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the total is set at 44 points.

With both of these teams belonging to the NFC, there won’t be many Jaguars-related implications from tonight’s game. That said, San Francisco is one of the best teams in the entire league, and they’ll travel to Jacksonville in Week 10.

The last time Kyle Shanahan came to town, the Niners whipped the Jags 30-10 in November of 2021. San Francisco began the game with a 20-play, 13-minute drive that took all the energy out of Jacksonville’s defense, while Trevor Lawrence was sacked three times and didn’t throw a touchdown.

Since then, the Jaguars have surrounded Lawrence with a much better supporting cast, though Kyle Shanahan has updated his own unit as well. Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey are now wearing gold and scarlet -- the Bay’s new-ish QB/RB duo should put on a show tonight against the visiting Giants.

This is now an open thread for the game. Let us know your TNF thoughts in the comments below!