Reacts Survey results: Jaguars fans expect pressure from Will Anderson Jr.

This week, we asked Jaguars fans for their thoughts on the Texans’ pair of first-round rookies ahead of Week 3.

No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud ranks fourth in passing yards through the first two weeks of the season. He’s shown impressive poise and accuracy from the pocket, but Stroud could be in trouble this week with much of Houston’s starting offensive line not expected to play on Sunday.

We’ll see whether Stroud can process quicker than Jacksonville’s pass rush can get home. The majority of Jaguars fans expect the Texans offense to score between 8-16 points on Sunday, and a quarter of fans expect 17-24 points.

On the other side of the ball, No. 3 overall pick Will Anderson ranks top 12 among all edge defenders in quarterback hits and total tackles. The former two-time SEC Defensive Player of the Year could have a mouth-watering matchup against Jacksonville’s own first-round rookie, Anton Harrison, who got bullied by All-Pro Chris Jones last week.

Anderson is already one of the best players on the Texans defense, especially with half of its secondary joining most of the offensive line on the injury report. Most Jaguars fans expect him to record just 1-2 pressures in Week 3, though 43% of fans expect 3-5 pressures.

And now, for a general wellness check -- 83% of Jaguars fans are confident the team is headed in the right direction, down from 96% last week.

