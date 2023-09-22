Jaguars Podcast: Week 3 preview, key injuries, Shaq Griffin revenge game?

Check out Episode 54 of the JaguarReport Podcast, hosted by Gus Logue and John Shipley.

John and I discussed the Jaguars’ upcoming Week 3 game against the visiting Texans.

Here’s Doug Pederson’s scouting report (from Friday):

“Well, we know they got a really good run game with a couple of running backs that can get after you. The quarterback is athletic, and he throws the ball well. They’ve got pieces there that have surrounded that quarterback. “I think it’s how they use their quarterback, by not giving him a ton right now, but at the same time, letting him use his athleticism and his ability to make plays outside of the pocket, throw within the pocket, and what you see is the fact there’s going to be a mistake made here and there. But they’ve minimized some of those, they’re not turning the ball over and you look at the game against Baltimore, it was a 7-6 game at halftime, anything to go in the second half. “You got to stay extremely disciplined, that’s why I keep talking about the things that we do and how we approach it on both sides of the ball. Just staying locked into the gameplan and just doing your job.”

John and I went into just a bit more detail.

