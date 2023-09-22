 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tweets of the week: Players reactions to Jaguars loss and more

A roundup of Jaguars highlights, hype, and more from Twitter this week

By Caitlin Connor
Kansas City Chiefs v Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images

Happy Texans Week, Big Cat Country! Let’s take a look at this week’s highlights, hype, and more from Twitter.

Andre Cisco visited Englewood Elementary School:

Cisco is also the Jaguars' highest-graded defender:

The top four defensive players ranked behind Andre Cisco:

Josh Allen made the list of the NFL’s sacks leaders:

Evan Engram is currently leading the tight ends in the league in yards after a catch:

Devin Lloyd through the first two weeks:

Trevor Lawrence through the first two weeks:

Lawrence following the Jaguars loss to the Chiefs:

And Thirsty Trevor Thursday:

Calvin Ridley coming out of the tunnel during his first regular season home games as a Jaguar:

Ridley on the Chiefs game:

Jaguars legend Donovin Darius will be signing autographs on Sunday:

Press Taylor’s favorite drill:

The best mascot in the NFL:

NFL on CBS highlighted the players’ involvement in the community:

And shared this fact:

