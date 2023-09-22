Tweets of the week: Players reactions to Jaguars loss and more

Happy Texans Week, Big Cat Country! Let’s take a look at this week’s highlights, hype, and more from Twitter.
Andre Cisco visited Englewood Elementary School:
It was great to have Jaguars Safety @andrecisco7 with us at Englewood Elementary School. Andre talked to the students about education, goal setting and helped coach them up on the field! pic.twitter.com/ez79cP9nMw— Adriel Rocha (@Adriel_Rocha) September 20, 2023
Cisco is also the Jaguars' highest-graded defender:
Andre Cisco is set to have a breakout season in 2023. Through two weeks, he is the #Jaguars highest graded defender.— Daniel Griffis (@DanDGriffis) September 19, 2023
Cisco has allowed an NFL Rating of just 26.2 when targeted. He also has 2 PDs, 1 INT, and 1 FF.
The top four defensive players ranked behind Andre Cisco:
Excuse the tardiness of the second tweet. Four of the #Jaguars’ top-5 defensive PFF grades came from the DBs. Cisco had the highest (85.6).— James Johnson (@SportsGrind_Don) September 19, 2023
Here are the other top-5 grades:
CB Darious Williams 78.2
DL Roy Robertson-Harris 73.2
S Rayshawn Jenkins 71.2
S Andrew Wingard 71.1
Josh Allen made the list of the NFL’s sacks leaders:
Take a look at the sacks leaders through 2 weeks of NFL action pic.twitter.com/WJQq5ioK3k— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 20, 2023
Evan Engram is currently leading the tight ends in the league in yards after a catch:
Evan Engram leads all NFL TEs in YAC with 78 this season.— Daniel Griffis (@DanDGriffis) September 20, 2023
The #Jaguars TE averages 7.1 YAC/R.
Devin Lloyd through the first two weeks:
@DevinLloyd_ @RandyMarionAuto | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/3VCIm6bofh— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) September 18, 2023
Trevor Lawrence through the first two weeks:
Trevor Lawrence through 2 weeks:— PFF JAX Jaguars (@PFF_Jaguars) September 20, 2023
8 Big time throws (t-1st)
81.2 PFF grade (5th among QBs) pic.twitter.com/gTrJw4aFrl
Lawrence following the Jaguars loss to the Chiefs:
Sun came up today - back to work. On to the next.— Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) September 18, 2023
And Thirsty Trevor Thursday:
Thirsty Trevor Thursday is getting a little Pumpkin Spicy pic.twitter.com/QX94JwRqtV— Dave Rappoccio (@DrawPlayDave) September 21, 2023
Calvin Ridley coming out of the tunnel during his first regular season home games as a Jaguar:
#Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley coming out of the tunnel for his first regular season home game in Jacksonville. pic.twitter.com/h0emuhnuUQ— Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) September 17, 2023
Ridley on the Chiefs game:
“I tell you right now, all of us on offense, the starters, we’re pissed off about that performance.” #Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley talking about the game against the Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/8cUX2kk0jV— Juston W. Lewis (@JustonLewis_) September 20, 2023
Jaguars legend Donovin Darius will be signing autographs on Sunday:
Jaguars Legend Donovin Darius will be signing autographs in the Fan Entertainment Zone this Sunday!@Jaguars | @NFLLegacy pic.twitter.com/UOni5c8Xu5— Adriel Rocha (@Adriel_Rocha) September 21, 2023
Press Taylor’s favorite drill:
Looked like Ridley & Tank were the only victims during ball security drill today.— Juston W. Lewis (@JustonLewis_) September 21, 2023
Can confirm this is #Jaguars OC Press Taylor’s favorite drill. pic.twitter.com/jB4TGnvFNj
The best mascot in the NFL:
Come see your favorite players on the @budlight Teal Carpet now until 11 AM outside of gate 2!#easytocelebrate pic.twitter.com/9GAZ4OrGyJ— JaxHIM de Ville (@JaxsonDeVille) September 17, 2023
NFL on CBS highlighted the players’ involvement in the community:
@paramountco's #ContentForChange and Jaguars' @InspireChange are highlighting the work of players and teams in the community.— NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) September 17, 2023
Down in Jacksonville, the @Jaguars are working to change education. pic.twitter.com/fpMcmVGmtC
And shared this fact:
Only two QB have a win pct below .200 in their first 27 career starts over the last 40 years— NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) September 19, 2023
Justin Fields .185 (5-22)
Blaine Gabbert .185 (5-22) pic.twitter.com/aAnlEYAI0o
