Tweets of the week: Players reactions to Jaguars loss and more

Happy Texans Week, Big Cat Country! Let’s take a look at this week’s highlights, hype, and more from Twitter.

Andre Cisco visited Englewood Elementary School:

It was great to have Jaguars Safety @andrecisco7 with us at Englewood Elementary School. Andre talked to the students about education, goal setting and helped coach them up on the field! pic.twitter.com/ez79cP9nMw — Adriel Rocha (@Adriel_Rocha) September 20, 2023

Cisco is also the Jaguars' highest-graded defender:

Andre Cisco is set to have a breakout season in 2023. Through two weeks, he is the #Jaguars highest graded defender.



Cisco has allowed an NFL Rating of just 26.2 when targeted. He also has 2 PDs, 1 INT, and 1 FF.



pic.twitter.com/gfEoDdvEEG — Daniel Griffis (@DanDGriffis) September 19, 2023

The top four defensive players ranked behind Andre Cisco:

Excuse the tardiness of the second tweet. Four of the #Jaguars’ top-5 defensive PFF grades came from the DBs. Cisco had the highest (85.6).



Here are the other top-5 grades:



CB Darious Williams 78.2

DL Roy Robertson-Harris 73.2

S Rayshawn Jenkins 71.2

S Andrew Wingard 71.1 — James Johnson (@SportsGrind_Don) September 19, 2023

Josh Allen made the list of the NFL’s sacks leaders:

Take a look at the sacks leaders through 2 weeks of NFL action pic.twitter.com/WJQq5ioK3k — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 20, 2023

Evan Engram is currently leading the tight ends in the league in yards after a catch:

Evan Engram leads all NFL TEs in YAC with 78 this season.



The #Jaguars TE averages 7.1 YAC/R.

pic.twitter.com/QqGZ1ozApY — Daniel Griffis (@DanDGriffis) September 20, 2023

Devin Lloyd through the first two weeks:

Trevor Lawrence through the first two weeks:

Trevor Lawrence through 2 weeks:



8 Big time throws (t-1st)

81.2 PFF grade (5th among QBs) pic.twitter.com/gTrJw4aFrl — PFF JAX Jaguars (@PFF_Jaguars) September 20, 2023

Lawrence following the Jaguars loss to the Chiefs:

Sun came up today - back to work. On to the next. — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) September 18, 2023

And Thirsty Trevor Thursday:

Thirsty Trevor Thursday is getting a little Pumpkin Spicy pic.twitter.com/QX94JwRqtV — Dave Rappoccio (@DrawPlayDave) September 21, 2023

Calvin Ridley coming out of the tunnel during his first regular season home games as a Jaguar:

#Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley coming out of the tunnel for his first regular season home game in Jacksonville. pic.twitter.com/h0emuhnuUQ — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) September 17, 2023

Ridley on the Chiefs game:

“I tell you right now, all of us on offense, the starters, we’re pissed off about that performance.” #Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley talking about the game against the Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/8cUX2kk0jV — Juston W. Lewis (@JustonLewis_) September 20, 2023

Jaguars legend Donovin Darius will be signing autographs on Sunday:

Jaguars Legend Donovin Darius will be signing autographs in the Fan Entertainment Zone this Sunday!@Jaguars | @NFLLegacy pic.twitter.com/UOni5c8Xu5 — Adriel Rocha (@Adriel_Rocha) September 21, 2023

Press Taylor’s favorite drill:

Looked like Ridley & Tank were the only victims during ball security drill today.



Can confirm this is #Jaguars OC Press Taylor’s favorite drill. pic.twitter.com/jB4TGnvFNj — Juston W. Lewis (@JustonLewis_) September 21, 2023

The best mascot in the NFL:

Come see your favorite players on the @budlight Teal Carpet now until 11 AM outside of gate 2!#easytocelebrate pic.twitter.com/9GAZ4OrGyJ — JaxHIM de Ville (@JaxsonDeVille) September 17, 2023

NFL on CBS highlighted the players’ involvement in the community:

@paramountco's #ContentForChange and Jaguars' @InspireChange are highlighting the work of players and teams in the community.



Down in Jacksonville, the @Jaguars are working to change education. pic.twitter.com/fpMcmVGmtC — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) September 17, 2023

And shared this fact:

Only two QB have a win pct below .200 in their first 27 career starts over the last 40 years



Justin Fields .185 (5-22)

Blaine Gabbert .185 (5-22) pic.twitter.com/aAnlEYAI0o — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) September 19, 2023

