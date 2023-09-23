Jaguars vs Texans: Player prop bets for Week 3

The Jacksonville Jaguars are taking on the Houston Texans at 1:00 p.m. EST on Sunday. Here are our favorite player prop bets (via our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook) for this week’s contest.

Calvin Ridley over 69.5 receiving yards (-115)

Calvin Ridley longest reception over 23.5 yards (-110)

Ridley ranks 15th in air yards and 12th in team share of air yards this season (per The 33rd Team). He’s one of 25 players with at least three targets on throws of 20-plus yards (per PFF).

As expected, Ridley has assumed the primary vertical role in Jacksonville’s offense. There’s a good chance his -10% completion percentage over expected (per Underdog Fantasy) will rebound against a decimated Texans secondary.

Derek Stingley (hamstring), Jalen Pitre (chest), and Tavierre Thomas (hand) were ruled out for Week 3 while Jimmie Ward (hip) and Eric Murray (concussion) are also banged up.

This is your final chance to buy low on Calvin Ridley.

Tank Bigsby to score a touchdown (+260)

In Week 1, Bigsby let a short pass bounce off his facemask and into a defender’s arms for an interception. On the following possession, he received three straight carries, as if Jaguars coaches were making a point that they trusted the rookie.

But Bigsby didn’t record a touch in Week 2 despite playing a similar number of snaps. I think Jacksonville’s coaching staff just wasn’t willing to risk more mistakes against the defending champs. Bigsby should get more opportunities against the 0-2 Texans on Sunday.

Nico Collins over 54.5 receiving yards (-125)

I wrote “under” here at first. Collins figures to see a lot of Tyson Campbell, who primarily lined up across Brandin Cooks last year but has had more success facing bigger receivers.

It’s unlikely to be a true one-on-one shadow matchup, though, even if Campbell does follow Collins around the formation. Jacksoncille’s defense has played zone coverage at the sixth-highest rate in the league with just 12 snaps in man coverage through two weeks (per Sports Info Solutions).

Collins dominates the middle of the field in Houston’s Shanahan-inspired offense. This bet is more about his role for the Texans than any doubt about the Jaguars.

Texans WR Nico Collins has a special connection with rookie QB CJ Stroud.



Collins dominated the middle of the field Week-2. There is a trust factor there with Stroud.



I’m feeling a big breakout incoming. pic.twitter.com/GsPZhPOmUJ — Brett Whitefield (@BGWhitefield) September 19, 2023

Full Week 3 bet slip:

Last week: 0-3

Season: 2-5

What are your favorite player props this week, Jaguars fans? Let us know in the comments!