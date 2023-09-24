VIDEO: Trevor Lawrence finds wide-open Christian Kirk for Week 3 touchdown

Christian Kirk, ladies and gentlemen.
.@Trevorlawrencee and @ckirk connect for the tuddy!#HOUvsJAX on FOX pic.twitter.com/OXDaWzTH9Z— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) September 24, 2023
Here are three more big highlights from today’s game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans.
On the board.#HOUvsJAX on FOX pic.twitter.com/mmiWbT8Jfx— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) September 24, 2023
WHAT JUST HAPPENED?! Fullback Andrew Beck has the play of his career on the kick return.— NFL (@NFL) September 24, 2023
: #HOUvsJAX on FOX
: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/UQdQ05hqXN pic.twitter.com/XA68cfXUZZ
Tank Dell's second touchdown. This one was for 68 yards! Blown coverage pic.twitter.com/zkqePnxfXi— Fitz (@LaurieFitzptrck) September 24, 2023
Loading comments...