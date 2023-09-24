Jaguars vs Texans: Final score, recap, highlights, and injuries

The Jacksonville Jaguars lost the Houston Texans 34-17 at EverBank Stadium on Sunday to fall to 1-2 on the season (1-1 in its division).

Quick recap

This game was so bad that we jokingly posted a game recap during the second quarter. There were so many mishaps that it’s hard to even know where to start -- so I’ll just direct you to our live blog if you actually want to revisit each back-breaking play.

Biggest play

According to rbsdm.com, the biggest play of the game by Expected Points Added (EPA) was C.J. Stroud’s fourth-quarter 68-yard touchdown to Tank Dell.

The play of the game by Win Probability was Stroud’s first-quarter 46-yard pass to Dell.

Best Worst highlight

WHAT JUST HAPPENED?! Fullback Andrew Beck has the play of his career on the kick return.



Key stat (traditional)

Travis Etienne accounted for 127 of Jacksonville’s 263 total offensive yards (48%).

Key stat (advanced)

Jacksonville continued to struggle on 3rd and 4th down. It averaged -0.5 EPA per play on late downs on Sunday after earning -0.7 EPA per play on late downs from Weeks 1-2, which already ranked worst in the league.

Notable injuries

Calvin Ridley (knee) and Jamal Agnew (unknown) both got banged up but would return to the game. Anton Harrison (ankle) and Travis Etienne (cramps) left and did not come back. Harrison was marked as questionable to return so it shouldn’t be a serious injury.

One lingering question

Can Doug Pederson right the ship? It was impressive how Jacksonville battled through adversity last season, but as Jaguars players will tell you, it’s a new year. Today’s game somehow seems worse than all six one-score losses early in 2022. The head coach must rally his guys as they prepare for a two-week trip to London.

What are your thoughts on today’s game, Jaguars fans? Let us know in the comments.