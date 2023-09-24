Jaguars vs Texans: Final injury report and Week 3 inactives

Just a few hours remain until the Jacksonville Jaguars kick off against the Houston Texans in Week 3. Both teams have released their final injury reports and announced inactive players.

Jaguars inactives

Antonio Johnson (hamstring) didn’t practice all week and is inactive for a third straight week along with healthy scratches JaMycal Hasty, Elijah Cooks, and Parker Washington.

This was Doug Pederson’s response when asked about adjustments the team would make with Zay Jones (knee) out of the lineup this week:

“That’s a big one, he’s a big part of what we’re doing. Tim Jones has had some playing experience for us and can fill that role quite nicely. Zay is a physical receiver who does some of the blocking for us as well, Tim has done that before and whatnot. Tim will get some work if Zay can’t go.”

And Press Taylor’s response to the same question on Thursday:

“There’s a possibility, we’re fortunate in that we have versatile pieces. We have guys like Tim [Jones], guys like Ag [Jamal Agnew] that provide different elements. With our tight end room, being able to mix and match 12-team personnel and 13-team personnel to give us some of the elements we get.”

Pederson added on Friday, “Zay is probably still more day-to-day, we just to see where he’s at. I don’t want to risk anything further with him right now at this point.”

Josh Allen, Foley Fatukasi and Andrew Wingard were all limited in practice this week with shoulder injuries but will suit up against Houston. Brandon Scherff rolled his ankle in the season opener and missed Wednesday’s practice due to personal reasons, but he will also play today.

Texans inactives

The Texans might be the NFL’s most injured team two weeks into this season.

Five key starters were ruled out this week: Laremy Tunsil (knee), Derek Stingley Jr. (hamstring), Jalen Pitre (chest), Tavierre Thomas (hand), and Denzel Perryman (hand/wrist).

Starting offensive linemen Kenyon Green (shoulder), Juice Scruggs (leg), and Tytus Howard (hand) are already on injured reserve.

Case Keenum, Dare Ogunbowale, and Derek Rivers are healthy scratches.

The Jaguars already had an advantage in roster talent over the Texans. With all of Houston’s injuries, there’s really no reason for Jacksonville to not improve to 2-1 (and 2-0 in its division).

View this week’s full injury report for both teams at Jaguars.com/team/injury-report.