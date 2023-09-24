Texans vs. Jaguars: How to watch, start time, TV schedule, radio broadcast and more

The Jacksonville Jaguars continue their 2023 season against the Houston Texans at home at EverBank Field in Florida. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. EST on Sunday and the game will be carried on CBS 47 locally.

The Jaguars and the Texans entered the 2023 season with wildly different expectations, one being the playoffs and a Super Bowl push, the other just to survive and build a new foundation. The Houston Texans hit the road coming off back to back decisive losses, coming in to face a Jaguars team who is coming off a frustrating loss at home. The Texans will hope to catch a Jaguars team potentially overlooking them, but they will also be a Texans team missing four out of five starting offensive lineman and just trying to keep rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud clean, as he’s been sacked 11 times through just two games.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off a frustrating Week 2 loss to the Chiefs, an ugly game for both teams, and to be frank a game the Jaguars easily could have won if they just converted half their red zone attempts. The redzone should be a primary focus for the Jaguars on Sunday against the Texans, as the hope is it’s a team the Jaguars should beat, and if Jacksonville wants to think they’ve arrived as a good team, they need to win those games with ease.

How to watch Texans vs. Jaguars

Live Stream: CBS 47 (Local) and Jaguars TV Networks

Radio Broadcast: WJXL 1010AM/92.5 FM and Jaguars Radio Networks

When: Sunday, Sep. 24, 1:00 PM

Where: EverBank Field

Odds: Jaguars are 7.5-point favorites, per DraftKings Sportsbook

Enemy SB Nation Site: Battle Red Blog