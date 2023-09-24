 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jaguars lose to Texans in embarrassing Week 3 slopfest

Booooooooooooooooooooooo!

By Gus Logue
/ new
NFL: Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars Morgan Tencza-USA TODAY Sports

No, the game isn’t over -- but it sure feels like it, doesn't it?

Follow Jaguars-Texans updates in our live blog!

More From Big Cat Country

Loading comments...