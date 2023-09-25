The Jacksonville Jaguars picked up their second loss on Sunday, falling 37-17 to the Houston Texans in a massive shocker of a game. It was a game the Jaguars were near double-digit favorites, but ironically it didn’t take long for the Jaguars to be down double-digits on the scoreboard this past Sunday at EverBank Field.

The Jaguars are currently -155 on the money line.

The Jaguars have now dropped two games in a row and head to England to take on a 2-1 Atlanta Falcons team, coming off a 20-6 loss to the Detroit Lions. The Jaguars struggled on both sides of the ball against the Texans, which is concerning, and overall came out into the game looking completely flat and as if they were going through the motions.

On the flipside, the Falcons have been battling in every game they’ve had through the first three weeks of the season, and weren’t completely out of their loss against the Lions until the fourth quarter. The Jaguars going up against another offense that struggles to protect their quarterback, but that didn’t seem to matter on Sunday as the Texans kept their quarterback clean.

The loss to the Texans should be a wake up call for the Jaguars.

As it stands, the Jaguars are 3-point favorites, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.