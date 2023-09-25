Monday Night Football picks and open thread for Week 3

Monday Night Football kicks off tonight at 7:15 p.m. EST as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium. The Birds are 5-point favorites, according to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the total is set at 44.5 points.

And that’s not all! At 8:15 p.m., the Cincinnati Bengals will host the Los Angeles Rams at Paycor Stadium. The Bengals are 3-point favorites and the total is also set at 44.5 points.

The biggest thing I’ll be watching for tonight is the performance of two star quarterbacks who have struggled so far this season. Cincinnati's Joe Burrow and Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts each received MVP votes last year; they currently rank 31st and 32nd, respectively, in success rate among 34 qualifying passers.

In his first career playoff game, Hurts was limited by Todd Bowles’ Bucs defense to a 53% completion percentage, 6 yards per attempt, and 1:2 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Burrow arguably has a tougher test tonight, though it’s against himself and his hurt calf.

Here are our staff’s picks for tonight’s games.

This is now an open thread for the games. Let us know your MNF thoughts in the comments below!