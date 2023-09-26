Jaguars podcast: Week 3 review and hot takes

Check out Episode 55 of the JaguarReport Podcast, hosted by Gus Logue and John Shipley.

John and I discussed the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Week 3 loss to the Houston Texans.

My hot take:

There is absolutely not one player or coach who should shoulder the blame for Jacksonville’s early woes on offense. But. I think Calvin Ridley’s performances are the biggest (not primary) reason the Jaguars currently rank 21st in points scored and 29th in Expected Points Added per play.

Ridley’s first-quarter drop on Sunday was the first of an uncountable number of mistakes by Jacksonville. The 28-year-old wideout was the front office’s only major acquisition since last year and just had an incredible offseason; it’s possible that seeing Ridley fail to finish on a few big plays deflated the team’s overall confidence, not just his own.

There was a wild snowball effect of errors for a sunny Jacksonville afternoon, and a dropped touchdown by No. 0 got it rolling.

The Jaguars clearly intended to make Ridley the focal point of its offense from the jump. The entire unit has sputtered partly because its top target has had two endzone drops in each of the past two weeks.

Again, no one person should be taking all the criticism here. Ridley has still been good enough to get open constantly and earn the respect of opposing D-coordinators. The question is, will he finally have a prove-it moment this week in a revenge game against Atlanta? Or will Jacksonville be forced to pivot its passing offense more toward Christian Kirk and Evan Engram, as it did in the second half against Houston?

What’s your take following the Week 3 loss, Jaguars fans?