Jaguars vs. Falcons: Everything you need to know for Week 4

Welcome to Week 4!

The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2) will take on the Atlanta Falcons (2-1) at 9:30 a.m. EST on Sunday, Oct. 1 at Webley Stadium. The Jags are 3-point favorites, according to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the total is set at 43.5 points.

This week’s biggest storyline is whether the Jaguars can right the ship after an embarrassing Week 3 loss to the Texans. From Doug Pederson’s Monday presser:

“I got a lot of confidence in this team and how we can respond and bounce back. There are 14 games left and we got a big one this week. We’ve got to continue to right the ship and fix the things that we need to fix, coach better, play better, but do it collectively. We can’t point fingers, this is not about offense versus defense versus special teams, whatever. This is everybody together, collectively. Coaches in there with the players and that’s the only way to get it done.”

