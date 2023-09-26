Jaguars, Falcons: Alternate Toy Story Broadcast Available

With the Jaguars' London, week four, 9:30 am (EST) kickoff approaching versus the Atlanta Falcons we wanted to remind Jag fans about this week's special ESPN/Disney broadcast of Sunday's game. Be sure to round up the kids, the family, nieces, or friends and check out the Jaguars’ October 1st alternate, Toy Story-themed broadcast - taking place on Disney+, ESPN+, and on mobile with NFL+.

“Toy Story Funday Football” will kick off live at 9:30 a.m. EST, with the "normal" broadcast kicking off simultaneously on ESPN.

Toy Story ESPN



When the Falcons and Jaguars face off in London on Oct. 1, an alt broadcast on Disney+ and ESPN+ will be fully animated in real time from Andy’s room. pic.twitter.com/S13cCoHNar — ESPN (@espn) September 11, 2023

Per the ESPN release:

In addition to the gameplay, all the surrounding aspects of the game – announcers, graphics, scoreboard, penalty announcements, celebrations, and more – will all embrace the ‘Toy Story’-themed offering in their packaging and delivery, all occurring in Andy’s room. Andy’s room will replicate the on-the-field gameplay from Wembley Stadium, where each Falcon and Jaguar player will have animated representation on a traditional-looking field, catered to the “Toy Story” setting. Fans will view every run, pass, score, and all football-related action through state-of-the-art tracking technology enabled by the NFL’s Next Gen Stats player tracking data and Beyond Sports.

In addition to the gameplay, all the surrounding aspects of the game – announcers, graphics, scoreboard, penalty announcements, celebrations, and more – will all embrace the “Toy Story”-themed offering in their packaging and delivery, all occurring in Andy’s room.

There will also be an animated announcer crew, with Drew Carter handling play-by-play, Booger McFarland as the analyst, and 12-year-old Pepper Persley as the field reporter. The crew will commentate, with all three fully animated and their body movements viewed through motion-capture technology.

Also, per ESPN:

Demonstrations, including ‘how to’ videos, trivia, and more will be used through the telecast to teach the game of football to the audience.

Interestingly, this broadcast seems to be even more ambitious than the Nickelodeon NFL series with CBS, since this is slated to be completely animated. The CBS/Nickelodeon version was for the most part live-action gameplay, with added animations and sound. In contrast, every play from the Falcons-Jaguars game will be converted into animation-style football players. In addition to seeing animated gameplay, special appearances will be made by your favorite Toy Story characters: Woody, Buzz, Jesse, Bo Peep, Rex, Slinky Dog, the aliens, Forky, and more!

Hoping for a live-action and animated Jaguars W on Sunday.