Jaguars Reacts Survey Week 4: What’s your concern level?

This week, we want to know which unit concerns you the most after Week 3 and which assumed star player needs to step it up the most. We’re also interested to see whether you’re confident the team is headed in the right direction.

Doug Pederson said at Monday’s presser, “All three phases really had a hand [in] this loss yesterday.” Jacksonville’s offense was 5-for-13 on third downs and lost two turnovers; the defense failed to notch a sack against an offensive line down four starters; and special teams missed two field goals (one blocked) and allowed a fullback kickoff return touchdown.

Calvin Ridley had an awesome offseason and exciting debut (8 catches, 101 yards, 1 touchdown in Week 1) but has disappointed since (5 catches, 72 yards, 0 touchdowns in Week 1-2). Travon Walker, who was seemingly the organization’s entire plan for an improved pass rush this season, has one quarterback hit through the first three weeks.

